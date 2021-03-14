The Guam Memorial Hospital is looking at salvaging Z-Wing, the oldest section of the hospital that also had been slated for demolition for the last few years.

However, the issue GMH is facing currently, is space.

“We were looking at demolishing it but (now) we’re looking at the possibility of retro-fitting it and salvaging it because we have a significant space issue at GMH that we need to address,” GMH Authority Associate Administrator William Kando told senators during a recent information hearing.

Senators expressed not just concern over safety but their puzzlement as well.

“I thought it was vacated. I got the impression it was condemned and not for use. So the idea that it can be brought back, I’m totally confused, quite honestly,” said Sen. Mary Torres.

Kando said there had been structural concerns with the wing.

“We evacuated it to err on the side of caution, for safety. So the last occupants to leave the building are the operators in the communications center,” he said. “We evacuated over 50 people from the Z-Wing. It was quite a few departments. So now, we’re basically squeezed into this hospital. We’re stuffed into this hospital like sardines, and they come looking for me, ‘Oh William, we need more space. We have another person and I have no more space.’”

Kando added that they also “have storage issues.”

“So this may turn out to be a silver lining if we can save this building and make it safe for occupancy, so that’s what we’re looking at,” he said.

The hospital brought in additional nurses, doctors and other health professionals to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also had to retrofit a number of rooms to accommodate COVID-19 patients, as well as areas necessary to support COVID-19 response needs, such as decontamination areas, officials have said.

Kando said they had a structural engineer inspect Z-Wing to see if it could be made safe.

“They came in and quickly told us it could be salvaged, structurally, by jacketing the columns with steel and then pouring concrete,” Kando said. “So this building can definitely be made sound and safe for occupancy and so we’ve got them now transitioning to an assessment to retrofit either half or the entire building and give us that assessment as far as cost for each, and the time that each of those could take.”

He said that information will be presented to GMH board members who, along with the hospital’s administration, will determine the best move going forward.

GMH has ha a number of structural issues raised over the last few years, including Z-Wing – the sloped roof, which also leaks rain into the building, as well as the elevator shaft. There also are concerns with the aging power panel, which GMH has been working with Guam Power Authority to maintain.

The governor has voiced her intention to build a new hospital. That process is still in its preliminary stages, though the governor has said she’ll use $300 million from the anticipated American Rescue Plan to fund its construction. She also is working on getting excess military land as the new hospital location.

Kando said the new hospital will take years to build and they’re working on repairs at the current hospital so it can continue to serve the island community until the new hospital is built.