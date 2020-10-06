GMH looks to start moving patients to Skilled Nursing Facility

Guam Memorial Hospital doctors are looking to move six patients to the Skilled Nursing Facility by today, but that plan can change, the administrator stated.

"That's been our plan but every day new challenges, new issues arise," said GMH Administrator and Chief Executive Officer Lillian Perez-Posadas.

The Barrigada Heights facility was renovated in preparation for COVID-19 patients. Early on in the pandemic, there were no COVID-19 patients at GMH. The air conditioning broke down several months ago, and last month officials placed a temporary chiller unit that would allow the facility to be used.

Then there was the issue of just not enough staff.

GMH, which is the appointed COVID-19 hospital, has continued to admit nonCOVID intensive care and other non-COVID patients who need medical surgical and telemetry hospitalization, Perez-Posadas has said.

They also have had to assign some GMH staff nurses to Guam Regional Medical City to assist them with their staffing challenges as the non-COVID-19 facility.

But then in the last several weeks, GMH has received more nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists to augment its team.

"Pending the doctors' extensive review of each COVID patient, whether their conditions are stable using clinical criteria to help determine if they're ready to be moved out of this acute care facility to a "subacute" care level at the CIF/SNF," Perez-Posadas stated on Monday, "the doctors are looking at moving six patients between today and tomorrow, but the plan can change," she said Monday.

Precautionary measures

With both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients at GMH, and also for the protection of staff, Perez-Posadas said there are "layers of precautionary measures, a variety of personal protective equipment gear and tools, ongoing training to ensure we are current with Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines."

"We test every patient who enters in (the emergency room)," she said. "We've created protective barriers such as plexiglass at the nurses' station counters."

Staff assigned to care for COVID patients are not assigned to care for non-COVID patients.

"We no longer utilize the ER hallways to accommodate patients in ER," she said. "We installed plastic curtain barriers in each of the patient rooms in ER to minimize droplet transmission.

"(And) the U.S. Army Corps are on-site to augment and increase the number of negative air pressure rooms. These are some of the measures we implemented."