GMH: Not clear how patient contracted COVID at hospital

Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas confirmed Wednesday that GMH nurse Marnette Penarubia Agabao contracted COVID-19 while she was hospitalized there, but how it happened remains unanswered.

Agabao died Aug. 26, nearly eight weeks after she was hospitalized due to other health concerns. She tested negative for COVID-19 several times and tested positive just before her death.

“I don’t have the written report, but yes, the conclusion was that the individual who passed away, who was a colleague of ours, contracted COVID while she was in the hospital. How she got it ... I don’t have the details of it because she had multiple visitors,” said Perez-Posadas.

The investigation is ongoing, she said. Many hospitals across the nation have had patients catch COVID-19 — "5,000-plus cases," she said.

“So it happens in the best hospitals," she stated.

Perez-Posadas fiercely defended GMH’s nurses, doctors and other personnel who provide the community with life-saving services.

“These negative comments and attacks discourage the nurses. ... They’re risking their lives, they really are and when they hear these negative comments they’re like ‘What? We’re not doing enough?’” she said. “Can you imagine if these nurses ... don’t want to come to work? ... We need to support these nurses who are brave and courageous.”

Even with a decades-old building that continues to leak rain into various rooms, hallways and even into the elevator shaft, she said, many patients, including those who tested positive for COVID-19 who required hospitalization, have been successfully treated and are back to living their lives in the community.

Adelup hasn’t yet provided the $10 million required by the current budget law, as pointed out by legislative health committee chairwoman Sen. Therese Terlaje. The governor said while they haven’t provided a single $10 million package, they have provided GMH with financial support to ensure they continue to operate.

Perez-Posadas said if they get the $10 million, there are many areas where they can use that money, from fixing leaks to hiring nurses.

“Fortunately the leaks aren’t going into the patient rooms,” she said. “The other day there was water leaking into the elevators, but the environmental services was able to clean it up.”

“It comes down, it leaks and we deal with it, use up what damaged linens we have to keep it dry. Our environmental services are constantly being called upon. It’s nothing new,” she said, adding they continue to deal with it the best they can.

Pediatric Emergency Warning Signs

She also said an investigation into the death of 5-year-old Asher Lubofsky has resulted in new processes and procedures at GMH.

The boy's death was investigated by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which found that the nurse on watch didn't call for a rapid response or a physician to come in while the boy's condition was deteriorating during her 12-hour watch.

The boy's family has sued GMH.

“I can’t really speak too much because it is under litigation,” Perez-Posadas stated, though she noted a new process and training are in place.

“We have instituted PEWS, the Pediatric Emergency Warning Signs assessment,” she said. “The pediatrics nurses now use (it) whenever they have a pediatric patient in the unit who may be manifesting symptoms that really warrant emergency measures, emergency action.”

She said doctors also are training consistently and working specifically with the pediatric nurses to recognize those early symptoms of an emergency requiring immediate action.

Lubofsky's death certificate says his cause of death was "generalized viral infection."

The CMS investigation report states GMH failed to provide adequate nursing care for two of 12 sampled patients. Lubofsky is one of the two patients.

“GovGuam employees … abide by the standards … and if the evidence is there that they’re derelict in their duty ... or engaging in behaviors that are not ethical, not professional, or not within the scope of practice, then certainly we follow through the process, the investigation, to get all the facts and the evidence and make a determination (on) what action to take,” Perez-Posadas said.