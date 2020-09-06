GMH not moving patients to SNU

COVID-19 patients are not being transferred from the Guam Memorial Hospital to the Skilled Nursing Unit this weekend after all.

On Friday, officials said the SNU had a temporary chiller, which has been in place for about a week and GMH officials were preparing the facility to receive patients as early as Friday.

However, on Saturday, no patients had been moved yet.

"As much as we want and we’ve been pushing to transfer patients to the (SNU) our focus and priorities shifted to the influx of acutely and critically ill COVID patients especially those needing emergency dialysis, those needing ICU beds/level of care," GMH administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas stated on Saturday.

She said GMH does still plan "to move the COVID patients who are stable, not needing supplemental 02 or only low-flow 02."

Provide more room

The facility was anticipated to open to help provide more room at GMH, which is the designated COVID-19 medical facility for Guam, for more COVID-19 patients.

On Friday, the government announced that 55 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized: 48 at GMH, five at Guam Regional Medical City and two at Naval Hospital Guam. Of those at GMH, 11 are in the intensive care unit and 10 of those patients are on ventilators.

Perez-Posadas, joined Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's press briefing Friday, and said the plan includes moving patients into A Wing, which has 20 beds, that day.

"The plan is to try and (move) the patients who are (at GMH) who are very stable, as far as their COVID condition, who are not needing supplemental oxygen."

The governor said even with the SNU taking patients, the administration still requires an isolation facility. About a month ago, the government consolidated residents in the isolation facility to one hotel, which was more economical and efficient.

Leon Guerrero said there are people, such as those who test positive locally, who can't isolate at home because their household includes a person who is particularly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, or the home just isn't conducive to isolation.

"We still need an isolation facility," she stated.

Staffing still a challenge

As bed capacity for those requiring hospitalization is provided, a familiar hurdle arises.

“The challenge we continue to be faced with is the staffing," Perez-Posadas said. She said with the stable COVID-19 patients from GMH's CARE 3 being transferred, the plan is to bring the staff currently watching over them to the SNU.

GMH also is seeing a bit of relief from Department of Defense nurses and doctors who arrived this week. They will only be on Guam for 30 days, however, and one of the goals while here is to provide some immediate relief to the GMH staff and give officials time to find a more permanent solution.

Local and off-island recruitment

Perez-Posadas said GMH has been trying to recruit and retain nurses locally. She has said that even as they hire nurses, some retire or resign.

She said the hospital has been working with a recruiting agency in Washington to find and recruit nurses for the emergency room and the ICU and that has been helpful. There is another employment agency they also will be working with.

“Yesterday when I spoke with the director, she said she has about 100 nurses that she can send to Guam by next week,” she said. “So we’re working out the details of that this afternoon.”

Longer term, Perez-Posadas said GMH continues working with the University of Guam, which recently had 26 students graduate from its nursing program.

Fourteen of the recent graduates already are at GMH being mentored as they prepare to take the nurse licensing exam.

Perez-Posadas said they’ve also started training for Guam Department of Education school nurses who she hopes will remain at GMH as part-time nurses to fill in some of the shifts.

“They’re here on Guam and they’re government employees who can do part-time service here at the hospital,” she said. "Those are some of the things we're looking at to increase the recruitment and retainment of staff nurses."