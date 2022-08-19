GMH Pathologist quits while on vacation, relocates to states

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority has confirmed that Dr. Ibrahim Aburiziq, a pathologist, resigned from the hospital Aug. 1.

“He did not give a specific reason other than wanting to relocate to the mainland. He was on vacation when he made the decision and our understanding is he is now living in Pennsylvania,” GMH spokesperson Cindy Hansen said.

Dr. Aburiziq started at GMHA Aug. 17, 2015. An anonymous source said Aburiziq's departure leaves GMH in a problematic situation.

“This creates huge problems for GMH and big problems for Guam. Dr. Aburiziq was the only pathologst at GMH. With him gone, GMH does not have a pathologist. This creates all sorts of problems for GMH. No pathologist means no frozen sections, which in turn means there are certain types of surgery that can’t be done anymore at GMH since there would be no pathologist to look at the tissue removed at surgery. The pathologist also supervises blood bank, which means that the blood bank may be limited with no pathologist,” the source told The Guam Daily Post.

The source also said Aburiziq was conducting autopsies for the Guam medical examiner.

However, GMH contended otherwise.

“His leaving will have no effect on GMHA, as we have a second pathologist, Dr. Mohamad Alsabban. The GME office will not be affected, Dr. Aburiziq was not performing autopsies,” Hansen said.

Dr. Alsabban started at the hospital March 4, 2013. He and Dr. Aburiziq had the same responsibilities as pathologists, Hansen said.

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed, however, that Dr. Aburiziq did conduct autopsies for the GME.

”Yes, he assisted them in the absence of a medical examiner. There was (a memorandum of understanding or memorandum of agreement) in place, I believe,” OAG spokesperson Carlina Charfarous said. “There is still an existing contract in place with a pathologist out of Saipan who can conduct autopsies on a regular basis. In addition, we still maintain the contracts with three forensic pathologists to fly out as needed.”

Hansen clarified that Aburiziq was not a forensic pathologist. His assistance to the CME's office was limited to conducting post-mortem examinations, but not autopsies, she said.