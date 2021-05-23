GMH patient courier sacrificed so he could help patients

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges to the island, but for Guam Memorial Hospital inpatients, one of the hardest challenges is being sick and alone.

Throughout the pandemic, the risk of transmitting the coronavirus resulted in the hospital not allowing family members access to patient rooms. COVID-19 patients in isolation rooms had to battle the infection alone.

"Nobody likes to be alone, and especially nobody wants to be away from their family. So we had to be their family. We had to be their safe haven. They came to us for help in their most vulnerable state, and it's just our job here at GMH to make sure that it is a safe environment for them to be in," said Daniel Treltas, a patient courier at the hospital.

A patient courier ensures the health and safety of the patient during nonemergency, ground medical transport.

"One thing about our job is we work closely with the patients, especially when we transport them home or to services. It's very important to be sympathetic with them and treat them like our family. Because during the pandemic, we never experienced a situation like that, ... a lot of patients were admitted. They're very sick, and that's when they are the most vulnerable, and that's when they need their families the most," Treltas said.

This is Guam, he said, pointing out that the culture is family-oriented. Treltas said a patient courier could be with a patient for up to eight hours a day, making the interactions significant.

Sharing the spirit of Inafa' Maolek, Treltas said, "During the pandemic when no visitors were allowed in, we had to be their family, we had to be their companion. Somebody with whom they can be comfortable. Someone who just with their presence they feel safe because they are not in it alone."

As part of the first COVID-19 response team, he recognized the selflessness of the volunteers.

"When COVID-19 was fresh here on Guam and new, we had no idea what was going on, and our bosses were looking around for volunteers who wanted to be part of the COVID team, and I volunteered myself," Treltas said.

"We already had word that the first case came to Guam, and already GMH got the ball rolling. I was in operations at the time under environmental services and our bosses needed a team to go up to ... the COVID Isolation Facility."

Volunteering meant he, as would other GMH employees who could come into contact with COVID-19 positive patients, couldn't go home to ensure he didn't inadvertently spread the virus to his family. He and others were housed in a local hotel.

"I just took it upon myself, I love to help people; I have my two parents that are semi-sickly, and I said to myself, this is what the hospital is. This is what we do. If nobody is going to do it, if I don't do it, who else," said Treltas.

He said accommodations provided by the government quelled safety concerns for his family but they were still worried about him.

"I told my mom and dad that I am still young I have a great immune system," he said.

Treltas was away from his family for two months.

He said technology made it easier to keep in touch with family.

"My parents were constantly checking on me, making sure that I am OK and following procedures," Treltas said.

He said the experience also brought him closer to his co-workers.

"It kind of like brought us together," Treltas said. "We practically worked all day together, we went home and had our roommates; we had the people we shared our accommodations with, and honestly, it really did bring us closer."

They helped each other stay safe by reminding each other of protocols and procedures and kept each other apprised of new procedures as they developed through the pandemic, he said.

"We literally were just going with the punches. You know, we had to follow a lot of procedures. It was a learning process for everybody so being part of that team, we took care of each other," Treltas said.

"It is a behind-the-scenes job. A lot of people are not aware of what a patient courier does ... we are really behind the scenes ... I think we are the smooth transition between the doctors' and nurses' endorsements to getting the patient healthy and home."