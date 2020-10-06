Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas has stated that Christine Joy Quichocho, the mother whose son died in her womb, was already infected with the virus that caused COVID-19 upon admission to the hospital, based on what is known about the disease.

Quichocho's family said she was concerned about contracting the disease at the hospital. Her sister, Tanya Barcinas, said she believed that was the case. She told The Guam Daily Post that Quichocho was swabbed nine times before testing positive.

Perez-Posadas said all entering the emergency room at GMH are swabbed only once for COVID-19 via the rapid ABBOTT ID NOW analysis/test. The patient may be re-swabbed based on their condition and symptoms, and the specimen is sent to the Department of Public Health and Social Services for analysis.

"This patient was tested initially and only once upon admission into ER. The initial test result via the ABBOTT analysis did not show sufficient 'virus load' hence, the analysis/result was negative," Perez-Posadas said regarding Quichocho's test results.

"Because the patient complained of difficulty breathing and fever two days prior to admission to ER, the patient was isolated as precautionary measures and the attending physician ordered a retest hence, patient was re-swabbed within 12 hours while in the hospital, specimen was analyzed at DPHSS lab via the PCR analysis and resulted positive," she added.

Perez-Posadas said the incubation period from time of exposure is between two to 14 days according to scientific data and what is known about the disease.

"Based on the individual’s symptom onset of two days prior to admission to ER, the individual already had the SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 infection in her system," she added.

"We follow the same protocol for every individual, regardless if individual is pregnant or not, and the same protocol for every individual who tests positive for COVID," Perez-Posadas later stated regarding the hospital's protocols for pregnant women.

Quichocho has been sedated and is on a ventilator. As of the Post's reporting last weekend, the patient did not yet know her baby is gone.

The hospital authority is reviewing the matter of Quichocho's family not being informed of her baby's death until a brother stationed off island called GMH for a status update.