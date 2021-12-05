There were more inpatients at the Guam Memorial Hospital in November - even though averages at first glance seem similar.

Compared to Novembers of pre-pandemic years, the patient makeup in 2020 and 2021 reveals that there was technically an increase, as patients came to the hospital facility more sick, while less sick patients were transferred to make room for increasing hospitalizations.

"Looking at the total census data from November 2018 and 2019, it would be logical to deduce on the surface that the numbers are similar over the past four years (2018-2021). However, taking a deeper look at the makeup of our patients will show that the total census numbers are not in fact comparable," Mai Habib, GMH public information officer, told The Guam Daily Post.

There are on average five to 10 patients who are less acutely sick but remain admitted for various reasons. Before COVID-19, the patients would simply remain at the hospital facility, although it would be possible for them to return home with monitored care.

But due to the hospital's bed shortage during COVID-19 surges, and an overall increase in patients needing hospitalization, GMHA transferred the less acutely sick patients to the Skilled Nursing Facility to free up beds at the hospital, according to Habib.

"So while the total census remains averaged at 155 inpatients, the individuals admitted to GMH over November 2020 and 2021 are actually far more acutely sick," she said. "Technically, without that patient decompression to the SNF, the GMH total census would, on average, be five (to) 10 more in count over 2020-2021."

Habib also said that the adult census in November over the past four years showed a marked increase, going from 87 and 95 in 2018 and 2019 respectively, to an average of about 103 adult inpatients in 2020 and 2021.

"What’s also notable is the acuity of illness. In November 2018, GMH had an average of 6.7 patients in the intensive care unit, and an average of 5.9 in November 2019. That number reached an average of 14.3 ICU patients in November 2020 and 16.2 in November 2021. That’s an important number, since generally, more resources are needed to care for more acutely sick patients," Habib said.

Fear of COVID-19

While COVID-19 was certainly a factor for admissions in late 2020 and is still a factor, although cases are now falling, the reasons varied for non-COVID-19 patients coming in sicker.

"However, the suspicion among the clinical team is that many residents were worried about seeing their primary care provider during the pandemic or being in any health care setting, so whatever illnesses or issues existed may have worsened over this time, leading of course, to more sick patients. Additionally, many people lost their employment during the pandemic, leading to a loss of insurance. This is also believed to have contributed to the severity of sickness among our population," Habib said.

GMHA management stated during its meeting with board members in late November that its current non-COVID-19 census remains high, even as the number of COVID-19 admissions decline.

The hospital had been averaging 13 to 16 non-COVID-19 intensive care unit hospitalizations, GMHA Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas reported to the board at the time.

Reasons for non-COVID-19 admissions to the ICU and the telemetry unit at GMH included other infections or chronic diseases, or complications from comorbidities, such as diabetes. The total non-COVID-19 census fluctuates throughout the day, but was about 138 by Friday morning.

GMHA has been relying on costly travel nurses to round out its staffing needs as it addresses both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. The silver lining is that it anticipates federal reimbursement for these costs. At the same time, the GMHA board has been approving differential pay for different employee positions, partly as a way to remain competitive in a field with high demand for staff. Of course, this also has the effect of increasing the hospital authority's personnel costs.