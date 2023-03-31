GMH plans to complete detailed review of 'unauthorized access'

Legal counsel for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority believes the hospital was “lucky,” following an incident of unauthorized access to its network earlier this month.

On Wednesday afternoon, the GMHA Board of Trustees met for the second time this year and also several weeks after a flaw in their network was exploited and prompted the hospital to shut down the network completely.

At the meeting, members of the operations department in GMHA's administration first explained the network is still in the process of being stabilized and should be completed “in the coming days ahead.”

GMHA administrative officials added that systems such as phones, printers, workstations, laptops, tablets, fax machines and Wi-Fi have been restored in the process, which, once completed, is believed to become more resilient.

Then after the technical rundown, legal counsel Jeremiah Luther continued to call the incident an “unauthorized access” rather than a breach.

“I've strayed away from the term breach because it's not as accurate as the term that I've been using, which is unauthorized access, exploiting the network flaw that we've had. I've been using that terminology which is hyper-specific,” said Luther.

He explained the hospital has 60 days, under federal law, to complete a detailed review.

“We're still well within that 60-day time limit and, to date, we have not been given, as I stated before, information that would lead us to believe that any individual file was copied or removed out of the system during the periods of times that we believe that our system was accessed,” Luther said, explaining some files were moved, but it was done in “good faith” by “approved individuals.”

“My hope, right now, (is that) everything that I have seen so far is indicating we got very lucky that the information was not accessed, acquired, manipulated or damaged, or destroyed. That's my assessment right now,” he added.

Based on the assessment Luther had available Wednesday, he felt the hospital was not required to let the public know about the incident.

“We're not under an obligation to notify the public or individuals. In fact, we would not know which individuals to notify even if we were to decide that was the correct procedure under local law,” he said.

While the review is being done, Luther explained the hospital may end up having to issue a statement – like Docomo Pacific did when they were victims of a cyberattack also this month.

“Similar to the statement that was issued by Docomo recently, which is a generalized statement to the public, making them aware of the intrusion to our system and that they should take reasonable steps to guard their information,” Luther suggested to GMHA administrative officials and trustees present at the meeting.

Delayed disclosure

According to Post files, GMH's system was shut down March 4, two days after the unauthorized access occurred. The hospital, however, did not disclose the unauthorized access until almost two weeks later, despite releasing a statement on March 7 which explained visitation was “suspended until further notice due to ongoing hospital-wide network systems maintenance and upgrades.”

In the time between the unauthorized access and the hospital officially confirming it had occurred, members of the public, including senators and law enforcement, eventually learned about it from a weekend report made by Kandit News Group.

Subsequently, an audio recording the Post obtained of a GMH town hall meeting further revealed several nurses, in particular, were frustrated and concerned with how GMH handled the incident in relation to the care of the patients.