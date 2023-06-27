GMH proposes room and board rate hikes up to 175%

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority has proposed to hike nearly two dozen rates related to room and board – some of which will reflect an increase of 175% from those currently charged to patients at the island’s only public hospital.

On Friday, GMHA hosted a public hearing to seek input on the proposed fee changes, which, although not discussed at the time, are available on the hospital’s website.

Chief Financial Officer Yukari Hechanova said 73 new interim fees are already effective, while 22 room and board fee increases would become effective Oct. 1, if passed.

Room and board rates would increase drastically for various departments within the hospital, including intensive care services, nursery, pediatrics, labor and delivery obstetrics, telemetry, surgical ward, skilled nursing and post-op recovery.

According to the proposal, room and board rates for the Intensive Care Unit would increase by 62%. The current rate is $1,880.56 per day, but come Oct. 1 that would jump to $3,046.51. For the Neonatal ICU, the cost of room and board would increase from $1,280.29 to $2,074.07, and for Pediatrics ICU the cost would rise from $1,704.45 to $2,761.21.

GMHA justified the 62% increase to ICU services, citing the cost of monitoring services, general supplies, resources, and overhead.

Under Maternal and Child Health, the Well Baby Nursery rate increase would be among the highest, at 175%. Currently, the rate is $563.01 per day, but by Oct. 1 that could increase to $1,548.28.

Another department that would see a 175% increase is Medical Surgical, for private room and board. The current rate of $845.19 would jump to $2,324.27.

“A premium differential will be charged to patients requesting for a private room when such a room is not medically necessary,” GMHA stated in its proposal. “Medically necessary rooms include those for infectious and pulmonary isolation, chemotherapy, or other defined medical conditions.”

With the public hearing concluded, the proposal will be submitted to the hospital board. If approved, it will then be sent to the Legislature, which will have 60 days to schedule a public hearing otherwise it will pass.