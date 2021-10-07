GMH provides outpatient medical equipment, services to free up beds

To help deal with increased demand due to the ongoing pandemic, Guam Memorial Hospital is providing COVID-19 patients with oxygen equipment, freeing up needed beds for patients with more serious illnesses.

Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMH administrator, shared the first-of-its-kind service with the Rotary Club of Northern Guam on Wednesday. The "oxygen home loaner program" used federal pandemic funds to purchase 18 oxygen concentrators and portable tanks, which are now being used by residents.

"The program is designed to support those COVID patients who are admitted to GMH and require oxygen, but are stable enough to recover at home," she said. "These folks go home. They recover with their families. They just needed the extra oxygen to continue their progress."

But the needed equipment is hard to source locally, and is expensive for patients to buy for themselves.

"The ones that have been available have been completely unaffordable to the average person. We're talking about $3,000 to $5,000 – even sometimes $9,000 for these portable oxygen concentrators," Perez-Posadas said. "A lot of people can't afford that."

Hospital admissions have been steady, but GMH is treating more patients who aren't sick with COVID-19, she told the Rotarians. Some of these patients are "sicker than usual." The oxygen loaner program frees up beds for other patients who require acute care.

According to the hospital administrator, hemodialysis is another ongoing health need among COVID-19 patients. There aren't enough community clinics for dialysis patients with COVID-19 to get their scheduled treatments, Perez-Posadas said.

"Because of this need, we launched our outpatient dialysis service, just like we did last year when there were no dialysis centers for COVID-19 patients. ... We did this to accommodate the COVID patients who were ready to go home, but needed to be sure they had access to dialysis services," she said. "We stepped up to make this happen for the patients."

Monoclonal antibody infusions available at GMH are also preventing hospitalization, and offer more residents a chance to recover from COVID-19 at home.

'More and more' children with COVID-19

The patients who remain at GMH with COVID-19 are getting younger, Perez-Posadas said.

Of the 37 patients being treated at GMH for the disease, three are children.

"Right now we have about a 1-month-old, one who's an 8-year-old and another one that's 22 months. So we're seeing more and more of the pediatric population coming in to the hospital with the COVID infection," she said. "And a lot of these pediatric patients, the parents are not vaccinated. And so, I just want to kind of put that message out. We really need to try and encourage our community, especially parents, to get vaccinated to protect their children."

While handling the current local surge of COVID-19 has been a challenge, Perez-Posadas said, the available vaccine and its booster or additional doses continue to be the island's best defense from the pandemic.

"Our clinical data shows that the vaccine still remains our strongest tool and weapon in the fight against COVID. And even though we're seeing breakthrough cases for those who are vaccinated, the mortality rate and the acuity of which they become ill is still significantly different with the vaccine. We have seen far more unvaccinated people acutely and critically sick, with a higher rate of mortality in this COVID surge."