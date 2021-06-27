Two of the island’s health agencies are banking on federal funds — that haven’t been confirmed —for the upcoming fiscal year to the tune of roughly $27 million.

Guam Memorial Hospital officials included in their budget some $9.6 million in federal funds for fiscal 2022, which starts in October.

The funds they’re requesting isn’t from the American Rescue Plan - which is what Department of Public Health and Social Services is banking on.

DPHSS submitted a budget request $17.8 million short of funding requirements, saying they hope American Rescue Plan funding will cover what's needed beyond their appropriation request. However, the governor’s office it awaits final guidance on how it can spend the roughly $600 million.

The Guam Daily Post asked GMHA officials what specific federal funds they’re getting.

“We are hoping to receive relevant grant money from the federal government, including but not limited to, (Federal Emergency Management Agency) funds as it relates to COVID expenses that GMHA has and continues to incur due to the pandemic; and (Department of Interior) monies when the opportunities present themselves,” spokesperson Mai Habib said.

During their budget hearing, GMHA officials told senators they learned a lot during the pandemic about grants and forged a closer relationship with the federal government.

GMHA’s budget for fiscal 2022 is $140.8 million, which includes:

• Funds from operational revenue: $110.3 million

• Payment from Department of Corrections: $2.7 million

• Pharmaceutical Fund: $18.3 million

Federal funds: $9.6 million

By comparison, the budget proposal for fiscal 2021 was $137.9 million:

• Operating revenues: $105.7 million

• Payment from Department of Corrections: $2.9 million

• Pharmaceutical fund: $20.5 million

• Healthy Futures Fund: $1.7 million

• General Fund: $4.3

• Limited Gaming Fund: $2.8

“You’re only requesting $18 million from the Legislature … This is a change from last year,“ said Speaker Therese Terlaje during the budget hearing, expressing her surprise. She noted that the expected operations revenue was increased, which would help cover a request from the General Fund.

Sen. Chris Duenas also expressed his surprise that both of the island’s government health providers had shifted their funding requests from local to federal. He too said he was impressed by GMHA’s determination to increase their collections but was also a bit worried that they’d be faced with a shortfall if that didn’t pan out.

Historically, GMHA has had trouble with its billings. On top of getting less than the total cost for Medicare and Medicaid patients, bills weren’t sent out timely, ending in disputes with insurance companies and self-pay patients.

Chief Financial Office Yuka Hechanova said they’re getting aggressive with collections and engaging again with the Office of the Attorney General of Guam to collect on services.

Additionally, last week Habib told the Guam Daily Post that GMHA has been “working hard to achieve its goal of being a consistently financially stable organization” which is part of their multi-pronged approach.

Duenas noted his concern that federal funds and grants aren't available every year, and relying on them to fund operations and personnel costs, which are consistent year after year, could place GMHA in a difficult position in the future.