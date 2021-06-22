GMH receives lab testing supplies after weeks-long delay

The lab testing supplies that Guam Memorial Hospital Authority officials said they ordered last month and were expected to arrive at the beginning of the month have arrived.

GMHA spokesperson Mai Habib, said the testing supplies were received Monday.

"GMHA is fully stocked on all the necessary tests," Habib said. "We appreciate the strong community partnerships that also allowed us to fill in the short gap and ensure that patient care was never impacted."

The cost of purchasing supplies locally wasn't shared. Officials did say the delay wasn't related to funding issues with the vendor.

Last week, Habib confirmed the delay in supplies, noting that "living on an island can generally cause issues in delivery."

Habib's response last week was to questions about GMHA running out of the following supplies:

• Creatinine, which indicates kidney function

• Troponin, which can indicate heart attacks

• Lipase, which can indicate pancreatitis

While they were waiting for the shipment to arrive, and in addition to working with local partners, Habib said "GMHA's lab has other tests available to ensure no change in patient safety and quality of care for our patients."