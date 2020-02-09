GMH: Records system upgrade can't wait

"Whether or not we get the $10 million, we need to move along," Lillian Perez-Posadas, Guam Memorial Hospital administrator, said about the hospital's plans to upgrade its electronic health records system. "We can't hold this back."

Perez-Posadas stressed that in order to maintain the hospital's certification by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, GMH has no other option but to continue with the upgrade of its current electronic health records system, whether or not it receives the $10 million in fiscal 2019 excess revenues identified in Bill 210-35.

Failure to meet CMS standards of care means GMH will no longer receive CMS funds for Medicare and Medicaid services.

As part of GMH's efforts Perez-Posadas said during the December Board of Trustees meeting that the hospital was considering funding from the Department of Interior to support the purchase of a new EHR system.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, who chairs the legislative committee on health, had introduced Bill 210-35 on Feb. 4 to clarify language in the fiscal 2020 budget law, Public Law 35-36.

“In 2020, the GMHA requested a total of $192 million ... but only received $28 million,” a Jan. 31 statement from Terlaje’s office stated.

Currently, the $28 million appropriated from P.L. 35-36 is going toward hospital operations, Perez-Posadas said.

The vendor for GMH's current electronic health records system, Cantata Health, has assured hospital management that even though GMH plans to "sunset" the current system at the end of the year, the service will continue, according to Perez-Posadas.

"They're not just going to turn it off," she said. "We will continue to have the electronic health record systems, but we're going to be transitioning into the upgrade."

Perez-Posadas said the hospital is currently preparing the details of the new electronic health records system to be presented at the next GMH board meeting by the end of the month.

According to Perez-Posadas, the estimated cost of the new health records system is around $5 million to $10 million.

During the Board of Trustees meeting in December, Perez-Posadas said there are options they're considering, such as a partnership with groups like Resource and Patient Management System, or partnerships like Guam Regional Medical City and Allscripts, or upgrading from Cantata to Medsphere. During the meeting, administrators said electing to upgrade from Cantata to Medsphere was beneficial because Cantata would continue providing support for issues critical to patient safety until the upgrade was fully transitioned. Additionally, the migration will be at no-cost to the hospital.