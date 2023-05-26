GMH recovering, but needs food and supplies for staff

The island's only public hospital is recovering from being in a state of emergency - reeling from damage sustained from Typhoon Mawar. Guam Memorial Hospital now needs help with supplies, materials and nourishing its staff.

"We had walls come down, doors to the outside and typhoon shutters come open. The flooding was incredible from windows, the ceiling, (and) the elevators. At one point during the storm, water was flowing down all major staircases. It was a dangerous situation during the storm," Cindy Hanson, GMH spokesperson, told The Guam Daily Post.

Water leaks at the hospital are nothing new, but with the inundation brought on by Mawar, the hospital found itself in the deep end.

"It was all hands on deck with as many employees as available, including our executive team, mopping up water and assisting where needed," she continued.

According to Hanson, the hospital's facilities maintenance team worked tirelessly through the storm to address damage from Mawar's torrential rains and powerful winds to keep the hospital operational.

"(They) never rested once during the storm as doors flew open, windows and the ceiling leaked, portions of the roof came down, walls came down, and, at one point, we nearly lost our generator when the doors started caving in," she said.

At some point during the typhoon, a fire broke out in the hospital's kitchen. GMH lost its dietary department as a result. The Skilled Nursing Facility is now providing meals for patients at both locations.

"We are able to provide meals for our patients at the SNF and transfer them to the hospital, but there is nothing inside the hospital to provide nourishment for the staff," Hanson said.

Food needed

GMH is asking the community for assistance over the next few days, placing a call-out to restaurants and food trucks to provide food for the staff, who have also been working around the clock.

"We are very proud of our team for their response, but the hospital is in a state of emergency. Yes, services were impacted, and we did the best we could," she said.

At one point during the storm, GMH was the only hospital that could take patients, as Guam Regional Medical City, a private hospital, diverted emergencies to GMH.

"Our health care partners also experienced emergencies and had to rely on (GMH) for assistance, including borrowing medical equipment and medicines, but that is how Guam's health care industry works - together - especially during an emergency like we just experienced," she said.

Although the hospital is recovering from a state of emergency, they have not stopped caring for patients and do so "as best" they can, said Hanson.

"We continue to provide care to patients in spite of the challenges. (GMH) thanks all our staff who have gone ... above (and beyond) during the storm to care for our patients during a very intense typhoon that caused major damage to the hospital and our island. We thank our doctors and nurses, our IT, radiology, respiratory, emergency, dietary, administration, (intensive care unit) and critical care, neonatal, pediatrics, labor and delivery, housekeeping, laboratory, and pharmacy," she said.

GMH is waiting on the arrival of personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Meanwhile, officials from the Department of Health and Human Services have begun assessments of the hospital.

As GMH continues to address facility issues, Hanson asked the community to assist by contributing what they can.

"We are addressing issues with the facility and could use the community's support, especially to provide meals for our staff. Any contributions are welcome, including supplies, materials, and meals for our staff."