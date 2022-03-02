GMH roof repair contractor to be selected 2 years after structural failures noted

Almost two years after an Army Corps of Engineers assessment concluded Guam Memorial Hospital's roof has reached a point of failure, GMH is in the process of selecting a roof repair contractor.

The hospital has also finalized plans to demolish the Z-Wing, the oldest section of the hospital. The procurement is in the award phase and GMHA anticipated beginning the demolition permitting phase in February.

In its April 2020 report, following a structural assessment, the Army Corps of Engineers listed the following major items of infrastructure concern:

• Failure of the roof and exterior window assemblies.

• Z wing has structurally failed and is unsafe.

• A and B wings need structural analyses.

• Noncompliant aged electrical distribution system.

"GMH will require $21 million immediately for repairs to support the reaccreditation of the facility and eliminate hazards to life, health, and safety," according to the Army Corps of Engineers report. In February 2020, Guam law authorized $10 million for GMH to repair or replace its electrical panel, and repair the roof among other items.

In a press release last week, GMH announced major projects are close to getting awarded "to ensure the longevity of the current critical infrastructure until a new hospital is designed and built."

These major projects include roof repair and other work that "will enhance the structural and mechanical integrity of the hospital during heavy rainfall, mitigating against potential leaks," according to GMH.

The project is in the award phase.

“It’s no secret our building is old. We’ve been working to maintain it for years and these major (capital improvement project) undertakings will ensure this facility is fully functional, with a safe environment of care, until our move to the new hospital,” said William Kando, GMHA associate administrator of operations, in the press release.

The project has multiple phases that include demolition of about 85% of the Z-Wing, salvaging a small footprint on the first floor to be used for additional office space, and an expansion of parking spaces at GMH.

In addition to major capital improvement projects, the hospital has taken on multiple small-scale repairs and upgrades. These include operating room surgical light updates, ventilation and aircon upgrades, and the emergency room rotunda ceiling renovation, according to the GMH release.

(Daily Post Staff)