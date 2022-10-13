GMH seeing decrease in pediatric patients

The number of pediatric patients admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital has been decreasing, at least for now.

Over the last month and a half, the island's only public hospital had been experiencing an influx of pediatric patients. This has been attributed to the current cold and flu season, local health care officials have stated.

COVID-19 has not been a significant factor in the admissions spike. The hospital's pediatric unit had never been at capacity due to the disease and there were no COVID-19 patients of any age at the hospital on Wednesday, GMH public information officer Cindy Hanson told The Guam Daily Post.

Instead, pediatric patients who have been arriving at GMH are sick with various health and respiratory issues.

Guam is certainly not alone in this situation. As NPR reported, there has been a spike in respiratory illness among children throughout the nation, largely due to viruses other than SARS-CoV-2, such as rhinovirus, the most common cause of colds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory in early September after health care providers and hospitals in several U.S. regions notified the agency about increases in pediatric hospitalizations in patients with severe respiratory illness, who also tested positive for rhinovirus and enterovirus.

Guam has seen aggressive cases of human metapneumo, a viral infection that can cause severe pneumonia in children, and rhinovirus, according to a release from the hospital authority.

"Some pediatric patients who have recovered from COVID-19 continue to experience respiratory issues that are affecting the seriousness of seasonal influenza. Patients with other underlying issues, like asthma and allergies, are also susceptible to more serious cases," the release stated.

GMH's pediatric unit went into capacity over the weekend and was provided additional beds. GMHA has three pediatricians on staff and access to additional doctors via telemedicine.

A recently hired pediatrician will arrive in December and four others have accepted job offers and are expected to come on board soon, according to GMH. Hospital officials are urging families with young children to stay vigilant and watch for any difficulties in breathing, as well as take precautions against colds and flu. That includes eating a healthy diet with "plenty of fruits and vegetables which are a source of vitamin C," GMH officials advised.

Officials also encourage the public to get their flu shot if able, and to continue practicing COVID-19 hygiene protocols.

"We cannot determine in advance if the number of pediatric patients will increase again, but, of course, it is possible. At the moment, we are appreciative that the numbers are decreasing and hope it stays at these levels for the remainder of the flu and cold season," Hanson said.

Help from Public Health

Nine nursing staff from the Department of Public Health and Social Services will be arriving to help with GMH's pediatric ward and emergency room nursing shortages.

They may begin working at GMH as early as today, although Hanson clarified for the Post that necessary paperwork for credentialing and other matters will need to be completed before the nurses begin treating GMH patients.

DPHSS Director Arthur San Agustin said the nurses were inspired to help after seeing a media interview with Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, the chief medical officer at DPHSS, who is also a hospitalist at GMH.

COVID-19 community services, such as testing and vaccination, were recently consolidated into one site in Tumon, allowing DPHSS nurses to address shortfalls in other areas, according to Zennia Pecina, DPHSS acting chief public health officer.

"We are happy to report that as of (Wednesday), five of the nine nursing staff who volunteered to assist the pediatric unit and emergency room reported to (the hospital) today for orientation. I am truly proud of these individuals," Pecina, a registered nurse, stated in a release.

DPHSS also reminded the community that masking, hand washing, social distancing and getting the flu shot and completing the COVID-19 primary series vaccination and booster are proven preventive measures.