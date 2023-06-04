GMH sees surge in patients due to lack of power, water, and oxygen

Typhoon Mawar left its mark on health care and the island’s only public hospital has had to step up to the plate, taking on a “dramatic increase” in patients.

Guam Memorial Hospital, which serves as the island’s only full-service acute care facility, attributed the increase to the lack of power, reliable water and oxygen, which has resulted in difficulties with medication and ongoing chronic medical issues.

“Additionally, many local clinics have been delayed in reopening due to power outages. This has resulted in the need for patients to come to the hospital for treatment,” the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority said in a release on Friday in response to questions posed by The Guam Daily Post.

A local physician, who asked not to be named, said some patients had complaints of gas and diarrhea attributed to “hanom kalakas,” or dirty water, pumping through pipes.

"We have no way to confirm if any of the medical conditions we are seeing in patients are related to water consumption and would not be able to share this information regarding patient care as we are bound by (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), which protects patient confidentiality and privacy," GMHA officials said.

The local physician also said the hospital was experiencing a shortage of beds to care for patients, which GMHA confirmed.

“As stated on the GMHA website, our hospital has 161 beds. However, due to the high volume of patients, GMHA is experiencing a shortage of available beds. Patient saturation is affecting both hospitals that serve the community,” the hospital authority said in the release.

There's also a shortage of nurses and ER techs, GMHA said.

“Anyone with a nursing license or other relevant background who is interested in volunteering or joining our team on a full- or part-time basis should contact the GMHA Human Resources Department at 671-647-2555."

GMH on Friday said it brought in “additional temporary medical staff from the National Disaster Medical System, under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to help alleviate the typhoon-related influx of patients."

Working to address the additional strain placed on hospital staff, GMHA officials said progress has been made in addressing a fire that took out the hospital’s cafeteria.

“The GMHA cafeteria reopened Friday after being closed due to an electrical fire that took place during Typhoon Mawar,” the hospital said in the release.