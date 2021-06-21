There's a shortage of supplies used to conduct lab tests at the Guam Memorial Hospital, officials confirmed.

"There is a delay in shipment of our lab testing supplies. I'm sure you can appreciate that living on an island can generally cause issues in delivery for all sectors of our economy. I can assure you, this delay is not related to payments," stated GMHA spokesperson Mai Habib.

Her comment was in response to questions about GMHA running out of supplies to test for the following compounds:

• Creatinine, which indicates kidney function.

• Troponin, which can indicate heart attacks.

• Lipase, which can indicate pancreatitis.

She said the hospital placed an order for the supplies in mid-May. They were due to arrive in early June but that shipment was delayed.

"GMHA is otherwise good on all supplies and there are no other pharmaceutical supplies in that shipment," Habib stated.

She said in the meantime, "GMHA's lab has other tests available to ensure no change in patient safety and quality of care for our patients."

"Additionally, we're working with community partners and providers to bridge the small gap until the delivery is received," Habib said.