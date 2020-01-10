GMH signs document to refer patients to Taiwan hospital

Guam Memorial Hospital Authority can now refer its patients to the Taiwan Adventist Hospital in Taipei under a new memorandum of understanding between the two hospitals.

The two hospitals signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday that states, in part: a referral to the Taipei hospital “shall take place upon the recommendation of a GMHA attending physician – who is a member of the medical staff – that the referral is medically appropriate.”

A referral will begin only after the consent of the patient or his/her legal representative.

The Jan. 9 document states the Taipei hospital:

• “agrees to provide priority medical services – outpatient, inpatient, or other medical-related services – teleconsultation and Newstart program for GMHA patients and participants as requested.” The Newstart provides a group learning healthy lifestyle courses for a 6-day or 13-day package each month.

• will bill patients directly or their insurance provider. GMHA will assist by providing the patient and his or her insurance provider with a written referral.

• “agrees to assist referred patients and their companion family members with arranging hotel/lodging in Taiwan and airport pickup and drop-off."

• will follow patient privacy laws of Guam and the United States.

The MOU lasts one year.

Taiwan Adventist Hospital describes itself as "the best choice hospital for Taiwan and international patients. It was established in 1955 and holds Joint Commission International accreditation.

GMHA CEO Lilian Perez-Posadas signed the MOU with Taiwan Adventist Hospital President Dr. Hui-Ting Huang.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Lily Yu, commissioner of the Overseas Community Affairs Council for Taiwan, signed the document as witnesses.