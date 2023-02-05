GMH signs MOU with St. Luke’s hospital

The people of Guam will now have immediate access to certain medical specialists through the official sealing of a partnership between the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority and St. Luke’s Medical Center in the Philippines.

“We’ve been faced with the challenges of resources. The challenges of facilities. The challenges of insurances that are affordable. And, the challenges of how do we provide quality health care for the people of Guam,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during the signing.

Leon Guerrero said she recognized the island was in need of specialty care in various areas such as gastroenterology, neonatal intensive care, endocrinology and the expansion of cardiology. But before that could be obtained, a relationship and agreement between St. Luke’s and GMHA needed to be official.

“I am excited about this because this just gives us more inroad to providing specialty care, medical care, more nursing care and other ancillary cares to our hospital,” Leon Guerrero said.

Instead of the costly transport borne by Guam patients who travel to Manila for health care, St. Luke’s has made efforts to bring that health care to the patients, making it more affordable and accessible.

“At St. Luke's Medical Center, we’ve instituted packages that are going to be very affordable for people on Guam. … Your health care providers are very, very keen on cost savings and cost efficiency for patients traveling out of Guam coming to Manila. We’ve made tremendous strides in making that as seamless as possible and making that as cost-efficient as possible. And rest assured, that that effort is not going to stop. We’re going to look for ways to making everything economically sound,” said Dr. Dennis Serrano of St. Luke’s.

Both hospitals look to benefit from the partnership, as specialists will be brought to Guam while those from St. Luke’s will be able to learn from GMHA’s own experts.

“I think what is really important about this memorandum is bringing the care here to the patients,” Serrano said. “Definitely, we will work hand in hand to bring the kind of care that we have promised to deliver in St. Luke’s Medical Center for all patients.”

Serrano and his colleagues noted that bringing the health care to where it is needed is what is important.

“It has been related to us that the need for gastroenterology specialties, maybe also cardiac care, women’s health and pediatric health. Many of these cases can actually be managed in Guam. We know that you have the facilities. We know you have the expertise. And we understand that it is really manpower (that is needed). … The numbers need a little more fixing and that is where we hope to help a little bit,” Serrano said.

The terms for the MOU are set for one year, in order to determine what needs to be adjusted, added and improved upon, with the hope of extending to a longer and stronger relationship, he said.

“We think that this is going to be very productive. We are really committed to its success.”

According to St. Luke's officials, a previous MOU was signed between the two hospitals in the past, however, this new memorandum is meant to specify the roles of each institution and what will be accomplished.

“The initial MOU was very generalized, this one there is a specific agenda. … It specifies what has to be delivered and can evolve into long term,” said Dr. Arturo de La Pena, president of St. Luke’s Medical Center. “The mantra of St. Luke’s is, ‘Our patients come first,’ and certainly a big bulk of our patients are coming from Guam. And so, St. Luke’s is committed to make all of our resources to make this memorandum of understanding to become real.”