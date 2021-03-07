More than 1,100 COVID-19 patients had been seen at Guam Memorial Hospital in this past year, and as the number of patients remains low, officials are looking to restore some of their normal operations.

Dr. Joleen Aguon, associate administrator for clinical and medical services, broke down the numbers for senators during a recent briefing with senators.

As of Feb. 23, GMH had:

• 373 COVID-19 emergency department discharges.

• 759 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

• 668 COVID-19 discharges.

• 88 COVID-19 deaths, eight of whom were dead on arrival.

At the height of the pandemic, there were days when GMH alone was caring for about 100 people with the disease.

According to GMH officials, they increased the number of beds for COVID-19 patients to 125 at seven different locations, including the Skilled Nursing Facility in Barrigada Heights, which was supposed to be used as a COVID-19 isolation facility.

COVID-19 numbers, as well as hospitalizations, have been low for a couple of months now. And on Feb. 22, the governor transitioned the island from Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 to PCOR3.

Lillian Perez-Posadas, Guam Memorial Hospital administrator, said if the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is maintained and there are no spikes, then they expect patients who were moved out of the Skilled Nursing Facility last year to be brought back.

Last year, a few months after the governor announced the public health emergency, GMH gained a waiver from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and transferred patients to St. Dominic's Senior Care Home and Catholic Social Service.

“Our plan is with PCOR3, and maybe in mid-March if the numbers don’t rise, we want to bring those residents back to the skilled nursing facility, in Barrigada Heights, into the A Wing,” Perez-Posadas said.

Perez-Posadas said they have reached out to CMS to resume more normal operations.

“That’s the plan so we can move them to a more solid facility,” she said, adding that Catholic Social Service is a small facility. “In the event of a typhoon, that’s going to push us to move them right away because there’s no capability for us to secure the windows and to feed those residents if we go into a typhoon condition 1.”

The SNF was one of the facilities that was supposed to help house COVID-19 patients who didn’t require constant monitoring but still required care. It didn’t open as quickly as officials had hoped due to a reported problem with the air conditioning system.

GMH retrofitted the facility, as well as other areas of the hospital, to accommodate a COVID-19 patient census that came to about 100 at one point.

As of Friday night, the latest Joint Information Center report, there have been a total of 7,748 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 133 deaths. There are 25 people in active isolation and 7,590 who have completed isolation. There were two COVID-19 patients at GMH and Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is .1.