GMH surgeons now performing advanced laparoscopic procedures

Dr. Christian Eusebio and Dr. Alexandra Leon Guerrero are performing minimally invasive laparoscopic procedures at Guam Memorial Hospital. On Oct. 5, Dr. Eusebio performed the first laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, or LSG, at GMH to treat an obese patient with comorbidities, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority announced in a press release.

Laparoscopic surgery uses small incisions in the abdomen where surgeons can insert a small tube with a camera and light source to guide them. The benefits to patients of laparoscopic surgery include shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, less pain and bleeding after surgery and reduced scarring, hospital officials stated.

“Dr. Alexandra Leon Guerrero and I are performing advanced laparoscopic procedures at GMHA,” stated Eusebio. “We have done numerous foregut procedures like hiatal hernia repairs, fundoplication for acid reflux disease, and colon resections for colon and rectal cancers," he said. Laparoscopic surgery is used to treat hernias and perform appendectomies, gallbladder removal, colon surgery, stomach surgery and fundoplication, a procedure used to treat acid reflux.

Laparoscopic surgery also is used to treat obesity and related health issues such as diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, hypertension, heart disease and stroke. Eusebio has been successfully performing LSGs - also called bariatric surgery - in Guam since October 2020, GMHA stated in its release.

According to the hospital's release, Eusebio's patients have had tremendous success in lowering their weight and, more importantly, experienced a remission of most obesity-related comorbidities.

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery has stated bariatric surgery is successful in reducing obesity and treating diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, arthritis and acid reflux. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity greatly increases the risk of developing cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other diseases, which are among the top ten causes of death in Guam.

“According to the National Institutes of Health, there are fewer complications with laparoscopic surgery, including a lower incidence of infection, cellulitis, incisional hernia and dehiscence, which occurs when the wound fails to heal properly," GMHA stated in its press release. Dehiscence refers to the splitting open of a wound.