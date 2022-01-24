GMH suspends monoclonal antibody services; 356 new COVID-19 cases

A day after announcing plans to close the Mangilao monoclonal antibody therapy clinic temporarily, the Joint Information Center said a similar service at Guam Memorial Hospital also will be suspended until further notice.

Both closures are due to an islandwide shortage of Regen-COV. A new shipment is expected in a few days, according to JIC, which has yet to provide expected reopening dates for either location.

"GMH's infusion services were on a referral basis only and, as such, the hospital is alerting the medical community, who would otherwise be referring patients. GMH will begin infusion services as soon as reasonably feasible with supply," JIC stated.

Appointment-based COVID-19 testing continues at the grounds of the former Liberation Carnival at Tiyan. As of Sunday evening, residents were able to book time slots online at http://tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme for Wednesday through Saturday.

A limited number of unscheduled, drive-up residents will be seen for testing – with those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 prioritized.

The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. every day but Sunday.

356 new cases

A preliminary count was released Sunday of 356 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,406 tests analyzed on Jan. 22. Additional results from pending analyses and submissions from other clinics will be reported later today.

Of the 7,406 cases in active isolation, 21 patients are being treated at local hospitals – 13 at GMH and eight at Guam Regional Medical City. Three of GMH's patients are in the intensive care unit, and one is on a ventilator, according to JIC.