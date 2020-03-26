The Guam Memorial Hospital has suspended viewings of deceased loved ones effective immediately, according to a press release.

“This action was taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of Governor Lou Leon Guerrero’s social distancing directive and in line with efforts to prevent further spread of the virus,” officials said. “The GMHA is very sympathetic to family members who wish to see their loved ones and will work to coordinate transfer of the deceased to funeral homes as quickly as possible.”

Medicaid and Medically Indigent Program recipients must renew

The government also announced that recipients of Medicaid and Medically Indigent Programs must renew their cases or their case will be terminated.

Recipients can submit their renewal applications at the drop boxes located in front of the Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo, Southern Region Community Health Center in Inarajan, and Castle Mall Building in Mangilao.

They also can submit applications via email at dphss.bms@gmail.com.

Officials haven’t yet said how residents who’ve lost working hours or who have been laid off from their jobs can apply for food stamps and other benefits.