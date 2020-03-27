The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority has suspended viewings of deceased loved ones effective immediately, according to a Joint Information Center press release.

“This action was taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s social distancing directive and in line with efforts to prevent further spread of the virus,” officials said. “The GMHA is very sympathetic to family members who wish to see their loved ones and will work to coordinate transfer of the deceased to funeral homes as quickly as possible.”

Medicaid and MIP

Officials noted that residents who are under the Medicaid and Medically Indigent Program must renew their cases or their cases will be terminated.

Applications can be picked up at the Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo, Southern Region Community Health Center in Inarajan, and Castle Mall Building in Mangilao from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday. There are areas right outside of the regional centers to pick up the forms, though residents will have to knock on the door at the central office. Applications are also available online at www.dphss.guam.gov.

Recipients can submit their renewal applications at the drop-boxes located at the regional centers or Mangilao office. They also can submit applications via email at dphss.bms@gmail.com.

Food stamps and other assistance

DPHSS officials also noted that it continues to provide assistance to families who need food stamps or other services.

DPHSS Bureau of Economic Security will continue to assist individuals and families who have applied for or are receiving the following benefits: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Cash Assistance Programs, Medicaid, Medically Indigent Program, and Child Care Development Fund Block Grant.

DPHSS will also continue to issue new or replacement EBT cards between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

For more information, call BES at 635-7488 (Northern), 828-7542 (Southern), or 735-7344 (Castle Mall).

DPHSS also announced extended certification end-dates for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Cash Assistance Programs.

For those whose certifications ended in the next few months will have an extension:

If your end date was March, the new end date is now September 2020. For certifications that ended in April, the new end date is now November 2020. And for certifications that ended in May, the new end date is now December 2020.

Additionally, for residents under the Child Care Development Fund Block Grant, if your certification end date was March, your new end date is June 2020. For those whose end date was April, the new end date is July. And for those whose end date is supposed to be May, the end date is now August 2020.