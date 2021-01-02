GMH tab for traveling nurses triples to $3.5M

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority is seeking to reduce its reliance on travel nurses as expenses continue to mount for the cash-strapped public hospital.

Cash at the hospital is both constricted and restricted, having decreased tremendously month to month, GMHA board treasurer Byron Evaristo said during a meeting Wednesday night.

"Some of the questions I asked was where can we cut costs?" he said. Officials recently discussed the ramifications of cutting off differential pay, but "the important thing we're really working on is ... phasing out travel nurses."

Additional travel nurses were brought in to help GMH tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. There are more than 50 now on board from two staffing solution agencies – NuWest and Medical Solutions. GMH began with 80 travel nurses from NuWest and that number is now down to 42. The hospital has 12 nurses from Medical Solutions.

GMH normally employs between eight and 10 travel nurses in any given month, and budgets between $900,000 and $1 million annually for that, Evaristo said.

"We spent $3.5 million and that's just at the end of November. So a lot of money going out and not enough money coming in," he said. "And again, it doesn't help when we can't turn people away."

Yuka Hechanova, the GMHA assistant chief financial officer, said GMH received $2 million in grant funding before Christmas and is slowly getting some money from a federal program for uninsured COVID-19 patients.

While funding allotments are on time, Hechanova said, GMH needs to improve on collections, adding that differential pay and travel nurses do contribute significantly to expenses.

As an added concern, the hospital was informed by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research on Wednesday that it may not be able to provide all of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, money allocated to GMH.

"So I sent an email back to (BBMR Director Lester Carlson) saying, 'you really have to do this because we already reserved all of that money to pay differential pay and the ready kits. You can't take that money away from us, it's already obligated,'" Hechanova said.

There is also about $2 million in differential pay reimbursements pending with the Department of Administration, she added.

Hechanova said she hasn't received invoices for travel nurses for December, but can estimate that cost, with the nurses running $500,000 to $600,000 per week. GMH has also received, and has begun paying, invoices for remdesivir, an expensive antiviral drug used to treat COVID-19.

Guam Regional Medical City also owes more than $100,000 to GMH as reimbursement for travel nurses sent to the private hospital, according to GMHA Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

Payroll, including costs for the travel nurses, has been submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement and the public hospital is waiting to hear how that process will proceed, according to GMH officials.

"If we can get those payments in, it will really help with cash," Hechanova said.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations peaked with over 90 patients between October and November, but that has eased significantly as overall cases dwindled over the past month.

As of Wednesday, there were 13 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, according to Perez-Posadas.

She said the hospital is monitoring whether there is a need to bring in any more travel nurses. If numbers stay low, GMH will ask NuWest to hold off on a request for additional staff expected to come in January, Perez-Posadas said.

The NuWest nurses who are already in place are helping to administer COVID-19 vaccine injections and are being utilized to give the hospital's nurses some time off, she said.

But the goal is to wean the hospital away from travel nurses because of costs, Perez-Posadas said, and she preferred to shift that investment into GMH nurses.

"The travel nurses are here only for a short term, ... and many of them do not want to extend their deployment here," she said.

Increase in non-COVID-19 patients

However, Dr. Dustin Prins, the medical staff president, noted that although COVID-19 hospitalizations are decreasing, the opposite is true for non-COVID-19 patients. And the level of sickness is also increasing for those non-COVID-19 patients, he said.

"Patients are coming in very, very sick, ... so we also have to understand that's coming, too," Prins said.

He didn't have an exact explanation for it, but said it might have to do with Guam's high rate of diabetes and related comorbidities being exacerbated by staying at home.

By the time these patients call 911, they are very sick, Prins said. He also said he believes Guam might start to see the lingering effects of COVID-19 from patients who fell ill in the earlier months of the pandemic.

Other discussions during the meeting involved how patients are not visiting primary care doctors as often during the pandemic, resulting in deteriorating health.