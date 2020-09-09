An independent third-party auditing firm will help reconcile the disputed $17.4 million in outstanding claims that Guam Memorial Hospital officials said TakeCare Insurance Company, Inc. owes as well as the $6.4 million payment the company made in 2017.

The audit, which will be paid for by TakeCare, is part of an agreement that the island's only public hospital and the insurance company recently entered into today, Sept. 9, according to a press release from TakeCare.

Additionally, with the agreement made, GMH will begin accepting TakeCare insurance as payment also effective today.

TakeCare also paid the GMHA $1,728,638.63 as a good faith payment for claims and services provided between Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2019, as part of this agreement. GMHA agreed to accept TakeCare members at GMH effective Sept. 9, and bill TakeCare for services rendered at Guam Memorial Hospital for eligible TakeCare members.

Ernst & Young was the agreed upon independent, third-party auditing firm, according to TakeCare's press release.

"If Ernst & Young determine that a credit is due to TakeCare, GMHA will apply it to TakeCare’s account. If Ernst & Young determines that payment is due to the GMHA, TakeCare will remit the payment within two weeks," the insurance company officials stated in the release.

TakeCare will also pay the GMHA $1.5 million, payable in two equal installments, as good faith payment for claims on services provided between Jan. 1 through March 11, 2020. The good faith payments are subject to reconciliation by Ernst & Young.

“We are pleased with the results of this agreement. Both parties negotiated and compromised in good faith. Hospital services provided by GMH to TakeCare members will be billed directly to TakeCare by GMH," stated TakeCare Health Plan Administrator Arvin C. Lojo. "TakeCare looks forward to the results of the reconciliation bringing this matter to final resolution while furthering our collaborative relationship with GMH. We also extend our gratitude to our valued employer groups and members for their continued support and trust in TakeCare.”