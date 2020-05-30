The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority will implement modified visitation guidelines beginning Monday.

• Visitation will be permitted from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Only one (1) visitor/caregiver will be allowed into the facility at a time.

• One (1) authorized visitor/caregiver for minor patients, patients with disabilities, or patients who otherwise require a guardian, will be permitted inside the hospital facility. Overnight stays will only be permitted for these caregivers.

• One (1) authorized visitor/caregiver for patients who are at high risk for falls, suffer from dementia, or other serious ailments will be permitted inside the hospital facility. Overnight stays will only be permitted for these caregivers.

• Visitation for dying patients will be limited to immediate family members only in order to continue social distancing practices.

• The use of facemasks and social distancing is required at all times.

• There will be no congregating in the patient rooms and waiting/lobby areas.

According to the Joint Information Center, GMHA will continue to assess these measures on an ongoing basis and reserves the right to make exceptions at management’s discretion.