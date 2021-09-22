Guam Memorial Hospital has been handing the majority of its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment supply to Guam Regional Medical City so as to not adversely affect an already taxed emergency department, according to Dr. Joleen Aguon, the associate administrator of clinical services at GMH.

She said the hospital tried to perform at least eight transfusions per day but that was backing up the emergency department. So if a patient arrives and there is no staff at GMH to do the transfusion, she said, they are usually referred to the GRMC transfusion clinic.

"We have a very small clinic, and it's timed. Very short hours ... so that they can discharge the patient and refer them to the (GRMC) clinic during these specific times. It is for our pregnant patients. It is for our staff and our staff's family. It is a very small scale compared to GRMC's transfusion clinic," Aguon said. "We are not saying, 'Everybody come to GMH.' Because our ER cannot handle that. By no means can we handle that. We have been consistently on diversion, and we are overstretched."

Aguon was responding to a question from Speaker Therese Terlaje about the hospital's monoclonal antibody treatment policy during Tuesday's oversight hearing on GMH. But while her comments were framed in the context of that question, the doctor's statements underscore the overall situation at the hospital, which is at a critical point.

Lawmakers heard Tuesday that the hospital is exceeding its staffed capacity in certain sectors. Before the recent influx of COVID-19 cases, GMH saw a rise of non-COVID-19 patients between May and June and the hospital continues to care for both types of patients.

More patients than hospital beds

The current number of patients have exceeded the staffed capacity at the surgical and obstetrics-gynecology wards, and the Skilled Nursing Facility A and C wings. Nursing administrators are flexing staff to cover care requirements for patients as they come, according to discussions Tuesday.

As of September, the average patient census at GMH was 167. With a maximum of 165 beds at the hospital, GMH is "really surging beyond our current capacity now," Don Rabanal, the GMH assistant administrator of administrative services, told lawmakers Tuesday.

On Monday, the hospital announced that elective surgeries would be suspended starting Tuesday. Officials also reported that the Intensive Care Unit has reached "absolute capacity" at 14 patients as of Monday afternoon. That was still the case as of Tuesday morning.

The decision was made to maintain and staff one operating room for emergency cases, while redirecting all remaining staff and resources to support the continued influx of COVID-19 patients, particularly those who need ICU and telemetry level of care.

GMHA officials have said they're working to expand bed capacity and staff resources. That includes moving additional stable, non-acute, non-COVID-19 patients to the Skilled Nursing Facility. All administrative nurses are being rerouted to the hospital floors for clinical support and continuing to request clinical staff from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

An ICU overflow area called "CARE 2" will be mobilized with the shifted staff from the operating room and various departments to support additional critical care patients. The Care 2 bed capacity is four patients. CARE 2 was vacant as of the GMH oversight hearing. So was CARE 1, which is the emergency department overflow, which also has a four-patient capacity.