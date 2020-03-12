The Guam Memorial Hospital will not refuse anyone who comes through its doors, even if the patients have TakeCare insurance, said GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

“We don’t refuse anybody. We will take you in and we will get you treated,” said Perez-Posadas. “We will not demand a full payment from you. We take care of you. If you can pay something, we’ll take it. If you can’t, we’ll bill you.”

On Wednesday, GMH management announced that it would no longer insurance coverage from TakeCare because of a $12 million outstanding obligation.

“We send the claims and they receive it and it takes them a while,” the administrator stated.

TakeCare subscribers seeking treatment from Guam's only public hospital will be billed as self-paying patients.

In 2019, TakeCare billings exceeded $10.7 million, but the hospital was only paid $188,000, she added.

“They’re not very prompt when they do the payments,” Perez-Posadas said.

TakeCare, during a press conference on Thursday, refuted the claim that they only paid $188,000 last year and said they have copies of cashed checks that total almost $8 million in payments to GMH.

TakeCare Health Plan Adminsitrator Arvin Lojo said the company is willing to pay covered services that it owes to GMH provided that billings and documentation are provided to TakeCare.

Lojo said between June 2018 and January of this year, TakeCare paid an average of $600,000 a month for "clean and documented claims."

Perez-Posadas said the hospital gave TakeCare the opportunity to make installment payments including a $1.06 million payment on Wednesday, March 18, $2.5 million next Monday, $2.5 million in April and additional installments until May 18.

TakeCare did not make a payment on Wednesday and issued a response to the decision stating it wants to reconcile the accounting with GHM with proper documentation and billing.