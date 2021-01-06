TakeCare Insurance Co. Inc. owes about $1.2 million to the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority for members hospitalized and treated for COVID-19 between September and December 2020, according to GMHA Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

She discussed the payment issue with the GMHA board during a meeting on Dec. 30.

Perez-Posadas said GMH has received some checks but "they get voided, they get canceled and their claim is that it's part of the credit for the $1.7 million they gave (GMHA) in September," a reference to a payment made by the company as part of an agreement with the hospital.

GMH did get a payment the day before the Dec. 30 meeting in the amount of $177,000, but that is a "small chunk" of what is owed, Perez-Posadas said. GMH legal counsel has been tasked to work on the matter and has contacted TakeCare's lawyer, she added.

Yuka Hechanova, GMHA assistant chief financial officer, said during the meeting that issues with TakeCare are creating a large administrative burden for her staff.

"We get calls from their members because TakeCare is not paying their bills and they're coming to us and it's just this big circle. We're having to follow up with them," Hechanova said.

TakeCare told The Guam Daily Post that the company reviews and pays claims as it receives them from medical providers.

GMH and TakeCare have had a rocky relationship. In March 2020, the hospital announced it would no longer be accepting insurance coverage from the company because of outstanding bills. TakeCare challenged that claim.

According to Perez-Posadas, the amount owed to GMH by TakeCare members hospitalized for COVID-19 during the time the hospital was not accepting coverage from the company - between March and August 2020 - amounts to around $877,000. These patients were essentially considered "self-pay" because TakeCare insurance was not being recognized, she added.

TakeCare stated that it has requested that GMH provide these claims and bills, and the company will pay based on members' plans.

The parties announced in September that they had reached an agreement, and GMH would again accept the insurance provider. Ernst & Young, an independent third-party auditing firm, would be utilized to reconcile disputed claims.

TakeCare's statement regarding COVID-19 coverage is that testing is covered under all plans, if symptomatic or with close contact, including any related laboratory testing.

Coverage for COVID-19-related services and treatment is subject to the chosen schedule of benefits, but most, if not all, services, treatment and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are covered under TakeCare plans, TakeCare stated.

There had been concerns regarding TakeCare's coverage of COVID-19-related hospitalization. Guam resident Marte Hara Parr turned to the news media after the company initially denied benefits to her husband while he was in the hospital.

The denial letter stated that "no benefit will be paid in connection with epidemic-related treatment," as specified under general exclusions in TakeCare's benefits schedule. The payment was ultimately made, however.