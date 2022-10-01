GMH works to reduce cost of travel nurses' contracts

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority has helped to fill a shortage of critical hospital staff through the use of three different agencies that employ travel nurses. However, closing the gap with off-island hires has come with a price tag the hospital is working to reduce.

As of Tuesday, GMHA employed 36 travel nurses, as efforts to recruit and retain nurses locally have been a challenge Guam's public hospital continues to endure, as have many hospitals nationally.

"We are constantly recruiting for nurses, especially among our local nursing graduates,” said Cindy Hanson, GMHA public information officer. "We have had some nurses relocate to the mainland for various reasons, including opportunities for higher pay and travel. GMHA has limitations in our ability to compete with a nationwide and international shortage of nurses, but we do our best to offer competitive pay and other benefits."

Travel nurses fill needs mainly in the Intensive Care Unit and Telemetry Department, as well as professional support departments, staying on board at GMH for 13 weeks, Hanson said.

Through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital's reliance on travel nurses increased, along with related costs, she said.

"As for travel staffing agencies, we have been able to negotiate a lower rate with the agencies, from $250 an hour during the height of the pandemic to the current $120 an hour," Hanson said.

GMH does not hire the nurses directly, she said. Instead, negotiations occur with recruitment agencies: Medical Solutions, NuWest and Aya Healthcare.

"We pay the agency $120 per hour per travel nurse, but do not know what they pay their nurses,” Hanson said.

Although GMH could not provide a travel nurse's hourly pay, the fees paid to the recruitment agencies do show roughly how much GMH spends to fill the gap temporarily.

At $120 an hour, based on an average of 80 hours every two weeks, the estimated cost is $9,600 per travel nurse contract each two-week pay period. That’s roughly $57,600 per travel nurse for three months, or $62,400 for a 13-week contract.

For 36 nurses, the cost for three months would be $2,073,600.

"GMHA must pay the national average pay scale to compete for the limited number of nurses,” Hanson said. "In spite of these challenges, GMHA has been able to reduce the number of travel nurses at GMH by 55% since the pandemic has subsided, from 79 during the peak of the COVID pandemic to 36 as of Sept. 27."

During its board meeting last month, GMHA noted that the hospital is engaged in efforts to bring down the costs and still be competitive.