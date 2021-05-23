GMHA: $140M budget includes 'aggressive' revenue initiatives

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, in the last few months, has reengaged with the Office of the Attorney General on returning to small claims court in order to help collect on services, a practice that was largely placed on hold during the earlier parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to GMHA Assistant Chief Financial Officer Yuka Hechanova.

GMHA officials on Thursday told senators during a budget hearing that they are projecting revenues and operating expenses at a little more than $140 million for fiscal year 2022, with just about $18 million coming from legislative appropriations from the pharmaceutical fund, $10 million less than the current year.

Collaboration with the attorney general is one of the hospital's initiatives to achieve financial stability, which was among the items presented during the budget hearing.

"We projected operating revenues of $110.3 million which is a bit aggressive, but we do have a lot of optimistic outcomes we see for FY 2022," Hechanova said. "We have a revenue cycle management consultant coming on board. We just finally got the contract signed and the notice to proceed just this week."

The consulting service will help streamline processes, reduce receivables, maximize collections and improve patient experience, according to GMHA. Hechanova said the hospital authority has been waiting nearly two years for the project to move ahead, and they are excited to see improvements in the hospital's revenue cycle.

GMHA has long been challenged with collections as its payer mix consists primarily of the "3Ms" – Medicaid, Medicare and the Medically Indigent Program – as well as third-party payers and self-pay patients.

According to a recent audit from the Office of Public Accountability, despite increased collections in fiscal 2020, the hospital's mandate to assist all patients regardless of their ability to pay has resulted in the continual growth of patient receivables.

"The likelihood of collecting self-pay accounts is low and GMHA’s provision for bad debts averaged $14.8 million a year. This means GMHA expects to collect an average of 32 cents per dollar billed to self-pay patients," the OPA stated.

In addition to engaging with the attorney general and the Department of Revenue and Taxation to collect from people who owe the hospital, GMHA has begun engaging a self-pay task force, comprised of patient registration staff, social workers and case management personnel, to help self-pay patients apply for public assistance and obtain coverage.

GMHA received about $18 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, about half from the Department of Health and Human Services and the other half from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. The money was spent on renovations and equipment purchases. GMHA did not receive $3 million that was initially intended for the hospital from the Coronavirus Relief Fund due to re-allocations.

For fiscal 2022, GMHA is anticipating $9 million in federal grants. Hechanova said she hasn't heard of anything that will come directly to hospitals from the American Rescue Plan, although Speaker Therese Terlaje said lawmakers were told by the governor that GMH would be getting some direct funding from federal sources.