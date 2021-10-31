The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority board of trustees voted to extend another 25% working differential pay, this time to employees certified or licensed in rehabilitation, radiology, dietary and special services.

This differential pay adds about $690,000 a year to GMH's salary levels, which saw an earlier a bump when the board authorized differential pay for nurses, respiratory therapists and lab workers - an effort to sustain current staff and be competitive as COVID-19 taxes hospital personnel resources throughout the nation.

Discussions during the GMHA board meeting Wednesday noted that the hospital hires every month but seems to also lose staff every month, as employees switch to part time, work full time elsewhere, leave completely, or retire.

It's those vacancies, however, that will help the hospital support pay changes.

"We do have a number of vacancies, so that's kind of where we're able to fund these extra positions," GMHA Chief Financial Officer Yuka Hechanova said when asked if GMHA could afford afford the additional differential pay.

"Like I said when we were talking about the nurses, we're really just going to have to keep an eye on payroll. Every time we run payroll, run that against the budget and watch the hiring because we're funding it through the vacancies," she said.

This most recent decision on working differential will add $690,000 to the hospital's annual personnel costs. The prior extension of differential pay to employees certified or licensed in medical laboratory science and respiratory therapy is expected to cost $450,000 per year.

That doesn't include costs for travel staff, which has reached $20.2 million for travel nurses alone. However, GMH has received federal reimbursement for about half of this amount and expects future reimbursement of travel staff expenses.

GHM Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas stated during Wednesday's meeting the differential pay for rehabilitation, radiology, dietary and special services staff was meant to give them a "little bit of a bump" in lieu of changes in wages, which the hospital isn't able to do at the moment.

"We really need to do a comprehensive study. But at least give them something to entice them and not leave us," she said.

There is a plan to look into all salary levels at the hospital, but responding to COVID-19 has held much of management's attention. At the same time, the pandemic has increased "the demand of how we move right now, because we are losing staff to the private sector or off island ... or they're just completely burnt out," said Dr. Joleen Aguon, associate administrator of clinical services at GMH.

"This is really our effort to try and right size until we can do a comprehensive review of all of the positions," she said.

Wednesday's decision also won't be the last regarding staff pay, as other areas in the hospital are looked at. Aguon said it was the second part of maybe four parts to rightsizing the clinical services division.

"We are not done. We will come to the table again," the doctor said Wednesday as she asked the board to support the working differential authorization, which was approved without opposition.