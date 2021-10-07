"Oh my goodness. Thank you so much," Dr. Joleen Aguon, the associate administrator of clinical services at the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, said with relief as board members voted last week to extend a 25% working differential to employees certified or licensed in medical laboratory science and respiratory therapy, a move intended to support staff in dire need at a hospital combating a surge in COVID-19 patients.

"We have a severe shortage of our respiratory therapists. We are only able to put four, and that's really stretching, on the floor with all of these patients. And at this time, with this surge, they're all respiratory patients," Aguon said during the Sept. 30 meeting. "We have a lot of patients getting intubated, code blues happening, and they are exhausted."

The differential will cost GMHA $450,000 per year, according to Yuka Hechanova, the hospital's chief financial officer.

A benchmark comparison found that GMHA's pay was about 33.5% under the median norm for laboratory employees, according to last week's discussions. And for respiratory therapists, the hospital was about 20.7% below the median norm. The differential is intended to correct that disparity to some extent.

Two respiratory therapists recently retired from the hospital. Two other therapists are also getting ready to retire soon, while a few others have made the transition from full time to part time, according to Aguon last week.

"And we can only put four (respiratory therapists) in the entire hospital ... Every single day there is a code blue in this hospital. Sometimes you have three patients go unstable exactly at the same time and you have one respiratory therapist. It's very tough for these guys," Aguon said, adding that they have had to use paramedic candidates to assist respiratory therapists and medics specifically assigned for intensive care and emergency room services to serve as extra hands for respiratory and rehab therapists.

"We're very, very short," Aguon said.

The biggest challenge to attracting candidates is pay, as GMH is finding it difficult to compete with the other hospitals on island, according to discussions last week.

The hospital is also in constant competition with private companies for laboratory employees but with a significantly lower hourly rate, according to Aguon.

Board member Sarah Thomas-Nededog said staff shortages are nothing new at the hospital but she felt the concern also needed to be brought forward as a community issue.

"It really got me, it really affected me hearing (Aguon's) words about the staff shortage. Again, I know this is nothing new, but I also feel like we need to bring that forward. Everyone has to know about this, and it's a community problem and we need to solve it as a community," Thomas-Nededog said. "The bottom line is, we need to come up with a very clear, pointed, what we're going to do about it in the next few days."