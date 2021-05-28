GMHA board selects another accrediting body

On Wednesday night, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority board of trustees chose the lesser established Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality out of a group of three organizations as the next accrediting body for the island's only public hospital.

Danielle Manglona, administrator of Quality, Patient Safety & Regulatory Compliance, told board members that CIHQ was the best fit for the hospital.

"I'm going to stand by the accreditation team's decision on this. They looked at all three and they felt that CIHQ would be the best fit with regard to the services they provide, the ability to have educational resources and training available to staff – there are tools to help us along the way – and as well as costs," Manglona said.

GMHA also looked at how closely aligned CIHQ standards are with the conditions of participation at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which factored into the decision, Manglona added.

The hospital was accredited with the more established Joint Commission but lost that accreditation in July 2018. The Joint Commission found GMH standards were out of compliance on certain standards, including: medication orders; reporting "critical results of tests and diagnostic procedures on a timely basis;" the implementation of "practices to prevent health care-associated infections;" staff competency; and the maintenance of medical records.

Of the three accrediting bodies the hospital looked at, the Joint Commission is one of the most established. The nonprofit Joint Commission was founded in 1951 and accredits and certifies more than 22,000 hospitals and other health care organizations and programs in the United States, according to the company.

GMH's new accreditor, CIHQ, was established in 1999 and became a hospital accreditor in 2011. It lists 122 hospitals under its accreditation system.

The third accrediting body GMH considered is DNV Healthcare, established in 1864, which performed significantly better than other hospital accrediting organizations in overall performance, according to the most recent report to Congress from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, DNV announced last month.

Full CMS survey ongoing

While the decision on an accrediting body is behind the board, a full Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services survey is ongoing and so the priority now is to address issues that would arise from a statement of deficiency, according to Manglona.

While those deficiencies are addressed, GMHA would need to start creating a roadmap for accreditation.

"It would be educating the team – what are the standards. We need to ensure that everyone has a deep understanding of what those are. And then look at our structures that we have in place. Do we have all the policies in place, are they currently updated? And then staff education beyond just the team, making sure that all managers, all staff understand what the standards are," Manglona said, summarizing the timeline for the board before they made their decision.

There was prior discussion about engaging in mock surveys in October and early next year, and hopefully applying for accreditation to have a team come out next year, she added.

Board member Sarah Nededog wanted to push an earlier date for the mock survey.

"That mock survey is going to give us information we need to be very focused on what standards we need to work on and where we're doing well," Nededog added during discussions prior to the board decision. "I think we have been holding off on this for quite a while and a mock survey is an opportunity to see where we're at, where do we stand, and the longer we put it off, we're just going to keep pushing it back."

Funding for a mock survey has been included in GMH's fiscal year 2022 budget request.

Manglona said GMHA could look at applicable accrediting standards as it addresses the CMS survey results and put in place any necessary structures, proceeding with mock surveys afterward.

By the time the hospital proceeds with the actual accreditation survey, it would have gone through three mock surveys – the CMS survey in a sense, the mock survey later this year, and the mock survey early next year.

"So that we will be ready next year," Manglona said. "So I don't want to discount the (CMS) survey we are currently undergoing. ... That is being factored in ... but we are going to need some time for the slight differences between CMS and the accreditation organization."