GMHA celebrates Cardiovascular Professionals Week

CARDIAC TEAM: Just in time for Valentine’s Day and American Heart Month, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority is celebrating its cardiac team, led by Dr. Alessandro Giambartolomei and Dr. Hugo Koo. The team provides high-quality, and interventional cardiology procedures. Supported by a team of registered nurses, cardiovascular technicians and radiology technologists, Giambartolomei and Koo perform a myriad of critical procedures at GMH, to include coronary angiogram, cardiac catheterization, balloon angioplasty, stent placement and pacemaker insertions. Feb. 14-20 is Cardiovascular Professionals Week. Shown are members of the GMHA cardiac team. They are, from left, Belle Rada, registered nurse; Jonighna Vallero, RN; Giambartolomei; John Porcioncula, special services technician; Alisha Nielson, RN; Gene Razo, RN; and Domuel Mangubat, X-ray technician. Courtesy photo