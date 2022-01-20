GMHA celebrates one-year of telemedicine technology

Guam Memorial Hospital Authority is celebrating the one-year anniversary of utilizing telemedicine to bring stateside physicians and specialists virtually to patients right here on Guam.

Hospital officials noted the telemedicine represents their "relentless pursuit of providing excellent, accessible health care to our island."

Last year, GMHA added critical care physicians, or intensivists, based in the mainland U.S., to the rotation of doctors to assist in the intensive care unit. This helped augment doctors' care particularly when the hospital was overrun with COVID-19 patients during what is now referred to as the delta surge.

In the past year, the pandemic created a surge in ICU cases that eclipsed the average of six to eight patients a day to up to 28 ICU patients, according to the press release.

“Although COVID is still a hard-fought battle for our community, telemedicine may be one of the few silver linings. The amount of resources that are necessary for us to carry out our hospital's mission and the challenges we face have made it clear that we have no limits. GMHA has worked tirelessly to break barriers to provide more opportunities for medical care for our people, and telemedicine will forever improve our bedside care,” said Dr. Joleen M. Aguon, pulmonary & critical care physician, COVID-19 medical director and associate administrator of clinical services.

Telemedicine has allowed for specialty care and advice from physicians otherwise not available on Guam. It also means around-the-clock physician care and monitoring for critical patients.

“While we continue our dedicated efforts recruiting physicians to Guam, we know that attracting specialists can be challenging, particularly during a pandemic, when national talent banks are depleted. At GMHA, the recruitment challenge only fuels us to find new and innovative ways to still ‘bring’ the highest quality health care providers to our hospital, to support our incredible in-house team. Telemedicine is the leading edge of healthcare and we’re proud to have these capabilities at our hospital,” said Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMHA CEO.

With an expansion of the hospitalist telemedicine program, GMHA is now able to reduce burnout among the in-person hospitalist physicians, who have worked tirelessly, and often without respite, throughout this pandemic, according to the press release. By having tele-physicians focus on admitting patients, GMHA’s in-person teams are leveled-up to focus on quality health care delivery.

“What was born out of necessity to reinforce our pandemic response is now a staple asset of our hospital and intensive care unit,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “The expansion of this lifesaving program has significantly reduced burnout among local attending physicians, who have continued working tirelessly to provide care to our people. Telemedicine has vastly improved their ability to focus on quality health care delivery, which is our shared priority, and we look forward to expanding this program further to make available additional hospitalists, pediatricians and outpatient specialists.”