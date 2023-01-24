GMHA certified perioperative nurses given high recognition

Guam Memorial Hospital Authority’s surgery department was recognized for its high number of certified perioperative nurses.

According to a release from the agency, GMHA received the 2023 CNOR Strong Award from the Competency & Credentialing Institute, which acknowledged the hospital as a “facility that advances a culture of patient safety.”

The CCI is a nonprofit organization that focuses on perioperative professional certifications for operating room nurses and recovery room nurses.

A perioperative nurse is a registered nurse who works in both the operating room and the post-anesthesia care unit. These nurses tend to patients before, during, and after surgery or procedures requiring anesthesia. A certified perioperative nurse has studied and passed an exam to become credentialed. The CNOR credential is the only accredited certification for perioperative registered nurses, the release stated.

“Earning the coveted CNOR distinction demonstrates the commitment our perioperative nurses have to preserve the highest standards in patient safety at GMHA,” said Lillian Perez-Posadas, administrator and CEO. “To have such a high number of certified perioperative nurses is a testament to the dedication these nurses possess in providing excellent and quality driven care to their patients during and after surgery. I am elated and awestruck by our surgical team and especially our perioperative nurses who have brought this coveted recognition to our hospital.”

To qualify for CNOR status, a perioperative nurse must have a minimum of two years of operative experience, with the majority spent in the operating room during procedures.

“I am proud to be a part of such talented and motivated professionals who are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of our patients here in the GMH operating rooms. Earning this designation is a huge achievement for the unit and for this organization,” said Genevieve Austria, unit supervisor of the hospital's operating room and post-anesthesia care section.