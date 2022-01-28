The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority is renovating the exterior emergency room drop/loading and unloading area, GMHA announced in a press release.

When completed, there will be a different flow into the main ER area. Patients will stop at Stage 1 with security, where guards will better direct them into the area, GMHA stated in the release. Triage spaces have been allocated and patients will be assessed and admitted from there. The Blu-Med tent remains and will serve as a patient care area when needed.

Ambulances will have a direct drop-off area and hallway at the ER, as part of the construction plan.

The bulk of the construction is expected to last no more than two weeks, with the entire project tracking for completion by late February.

There will be no disruption to patient care during this brief construction period, officials said.