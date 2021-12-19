The island's public hospital said its hiring and compensation decisions help to prevent losing more doctors and nurses.

Members of the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority management team appeared before lawmakers Tuesday to discuss and answer questions related to vacancies, hiring, above-step recruitment and raises from fiscal year 2020 through fiscal 2022.

The oversight hearing followed a November confirmation hearing for board nominee Sharon Jo Davis, during which Davis found herself fielding questions about GMHA's hiring practices, particularly with hiring a hospital marketing and communications position above step.

Above step in government of Guam terminology means someone is paid at a rate above the normal starting salary.

The concern levied at the time was whether critical needs at the hospital were being met amid certain hiring.

GMHA Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas began Tuesday's oversight by reading a prepared statement, in which she expressed support for the staff at the hospital, and addressed a media report about GMHA's above-step hiring that was published after the November confirmation hearing.

The hospital authority released a statement after the news article was published, stating the report was not verified and included corrections or clarifications to statements made in the report.

Perez-Posadas also called it a "micro insult" to say that so-called "less critical" positions are less deserving of being hired at above-step rates.

"These employees are fulfilling critical and essential functions and tasks in a hospital organization with all its complexities and rapidly changing health care, medical and patient care regulations and standards, there are no positions that are less critical," Perez-Posadas said.

"Doctors, nurses and other clinical staff are exhausted and burning out. If we do not continue to recruit the additional non-clinical support staff at a salary commensurate to their job specifications that will help the clinical staff carry out their jobs at the bedside, we will lose more clinical staff," she said.

New hires

GMHA hired 225 employees in fiscal year 2020, about 68% of whom were clinical or medical staff, according to the hospital authority.

Among these hires, 19 were above-step recruitments, comprising nurse staff, medical records coders, program coordinators, a general accounting supervisor and others.

The following year, GMHA hired 245 individuals most of whom were again medical or clinical related. From these hires, 24 were recruited above step.

As for the current fiscal year, GMHA has so far hired 29 employees, with four being above-step recruitments. This includes the marketing and communications director, who was hired at Step 7 with a salary of more than $75,000

The hospital authority has about a 7% vacancy rate for nurses, or about 77 openings, which are being filled by travel nurses, whose agencies are paid a much higher rate compared to local nurses.

The hospital also has about 14 vacancies among physicians and about 35 vacancies in professional support services.

Differential pay

When asked by Sen. Sabina Perez how many more above-step recruitments are expected to take place in fiscal 2022, Dr. Annie Bordallo, associate administrator for medical services, stated the issues around above-step recruitment stem from GMHA being at a 2008 wage level, at least when taking into account the totality of its staff.

All nurses in the government of Guam were granted a 15% raise in base pay. Nurses at GMHA receive an additional 25% differential pay when they work, which creates an incentive compared to other areas in GovGuam.

The GMHA board has approved working differential for other positions as well.

When combining the pay raise and differential pay, entry level nurses at GMH can make about $24 per hour, or $2 less than the national average, according to Bordallo.

And there are many clinical staff who are also assisting patients at their bedsides but didn't qualify for the pay raise, she stated.

The hospital attempts to make positions attractive to potential employees but is limited by the salaries it can offer, according to Bordallo.

All classified positions have to begin at the Step 1 salary level, unless they qualify for an above-step recruitment, which comes with certain requirements, such as years of experience, according to discussions with senators Tuesday.

Perez-Posadas said a wage study needs to be done to bring salaries up to date with current levels.

'Exceptional qualifications'

Professional medical staff don't fall under the classified service, so physicians can be hired at whatever rate they will agree to, with the limiting factor being certification for payment, Bordallo said.

"But those are all competitive wages that change every six months, especially during the pandemic. So I think we don't sacrifice that because we can't run a hospital if we don't hire physicians, and if they need to make that much money for them to come, we have to pay them that," she said.

Bordallo also noted that even among the above-step recruitments, the salaries are below the national average.

In 2008, the GMHA board of trustees approved a resolution granting the hospital administrator authority to approve or disapprove any above-step requests or petitions.

Determinations are based on critical need, worker shortage, excess education and other criteria.

Perez-Posadas said she gets requests from department managers and meets with them to discuss needs and justifications for the above-step recruitment requests.

"I look at the exceptional qualifications, I look at the recruitment difficulty, so I take those into consideration. I even look at the interview. I read the responses of the candidate ... I discuss it with the hiring department and that's how we come to a consensus and agreement that this individual is going to be an asset to the organization. So therefore, I think we can certainly justify the above step, whether it is medical or nonmedical," Perez-Posadas said.

Meanwhile, GMHA board member Sarah Thomas-Nededog said she personally would like to revisit that 2008 resolution and see how it could be updated.

Funding for above-step recruitment and additional hires comes from the hospital authority's operational funds. GMHA Chief Financial Officer Yuka Hechanova said the hospital is so far able to sustain itself, with the greatest impact having been the pay raise for nurses.

Speaker Therese Terlaje's committee oversee GMHA, and on Thursday, she sent a follow up letter to the board stating in part that she is awaiting copies of petitions for above step recruitments, and for the creation or amendment of petitions, as initially requested on Nov. 19. The speaker made note that these petitions were not available during the hearing despite the request.

"The absence of these documents from GMHA prior to the hearing sidestepped the purpose of the oversight hearing. No marketing can repair the public’s trust in any public servant or fiduciary who averts transparency. I am asking all of you as trustees to ensure this does not happen again," Terlaje wrote.