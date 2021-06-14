GMHA hires new pediatrician Dr. Heidi Griffiths

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority has a new pediatrician.

Dr. Heidi Griffiths, a Buffalo, New York native, joins the hospitalist team of Dr. Jose Hernandez and Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero on June 14, according to a press release.

In addition to completing her pediatric training at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Dr. Griffiths was most recently at Washington University, working at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital in the Pediatric Emergency Medicine Division as a clinical instructor.

“I am thrilled to join the medical team at GMHA. I’m a long way from home but the warmth of this community, and the hospital especially, make the distance less and less noticeable,” said Dr. Griffiths. “As a pediatrician, I’m looking forward to serving Guam’s youngest residents.”

Dr. Griffiths received her undergraduate degree in biomedical sciences at the University at Buffalo, where she also completed medical school.

"She moved to Guam with her dog, Goose, and is looking forward to hiking, snorkeling and exploring the Island’s beautiful culture," the release states.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Griffiths to our medical staff. As doctors, our number one priority is our patients’ well-being and I know Dr. Griffiths will ensure our Island’s youngest patients are taken care of,” said Dr. Annie Bordallo, GMHA Associate Administrator, Medical Services.

In addition to the full-time pediatric staff, GMHA also has a rotation of community doctors who support pediatric care at the hospital including: Dr. Amanda del Rosario, Dr. Milliecor Fojas, Dr. Dennis AA.

Sarmiento and Dr. Michael Um, who is also the Chair of the Joint Conference and Professional Affairs committee for the GMHA Board of Trustees.

“What a thrill to be adding incredible, capable talent to our pediatric team. Guam has a significant child and youth population and as our population continues to grow, we know that reliable, consistent healthcare from a young age will lead to healthier adults with as better quality of life,” said Dr. Amanda del Rosario, GMHA Pediatrics Department Chair.

GMHA continues to recruit doctors, nurses and other specialized medical staff in our relentless pursuit to provide the absolute best healthcare for the Guam community.