Vendor payables for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority are down to about $5.5 million thanks to improved collections and about $7.3 million in American Rescue Plan funding received from the Department of Administration on Sept. 24.

GMHA Chief Financial Officer Yuka Hechanova stated during a board meeting late last month that the money was used to pay vendor balances over 90 days old.

"So the (ARP) money is gone. We've spent it. But it's really helped our payables," Hechanova added as she reported on the hospital's financials.

During an oversight hearing Sept. 21, Hechanova reported to lawmakers that GMHA owed $11.5 million to vendors by that time, which was also a reduction from about $14 million owed in August.

The hospital is also seeing increased collections with assistance from revenue cycle management consultant MedHealth Solutions, which is helping their cash position and their ability to pay some vendors.

At the board meeting, Hechanova referred to the $14 million in payables from August and said the $7.3 million in ARP brought their payables down to about $7 million, while increased collections were used to pay off more vendors, bringing payables down to $5.5 million.

Hechanova also said GMHA was able to pay off the balance owed to travel nurses, and they will be seeking reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. GMHA is also working with FEMA on grant projects to pay for overtime and laundry services, as well as more money to pay travel nurses.

Board member Sarah Thomas-Nededog, however, was concerned about the remaining vendor payables.

"I see what you did, you paid over the 90 days (payables), that's awesome. But what that also tells me is that you still got a bunch of 60 days (payables) approaching 90 days coming up," Thomas-Nededog said. "We're in such a better place than we were several years ago, granted. But let's stay on that track please. I really want to hear next board meeting that we're down even half of (the current payables)."

Other than grants, collections and federal funding, GMHA was appropriated about $18 million for fiscal year 2022 through the current budget law, about $10 million less than the prior year.

Like other agencies with nursing staff, GMHA must also shoulder a nursing pay increase within their budget, which amounts to about $1.2 million for the hospital authority.