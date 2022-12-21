GMHA’s SNF among nation’s best

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Skilled Nursing Facility has been recognized as one of the U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 Best Nursing Homes for Short-Rehabilitation Care.

According to a release from GMHA, the skilled nursing facility was one of 15,000 nursing homes evaluated for the award.

“Guam Memorial Hospital Authority earned status as a U.S. News Best Nursing Homes because of its excellent standing in our recently published 2022-2023 Best Nursing Homes ratings,” said U.S. News & World Report.

Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMHA administrator and CEO, celebrated the skilled nursing unit's national recognition.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Our patients’ well-being and health is what matters most to us and we are very grateful to be recognized as one of the country’s best SNFs. Our SNF team are truly committed to our mission of 'providing excellent care in a safe environment' and are deserving of this award. We are very happy for the SNF staff to receive this awesome recognition from a highly creditable U.S. organization,” said Perez-Posadas.

With only 16% of the evaluated facilities earning the “High Performing” designation, U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings are considered to be the most in-depth evaluation of skilled nursing facilities in the country, according to the release.

Guam's SNF was evaluated based on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. U.S. News also uses data provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the authority said in the release.

The hospital's SNF received the highest of marks, scoring 5 out of 5 in the judging criteria, resulting in the “High Performance” rating.