GMHA terminates MedHealth contract

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority has chosen to terminate its contract with MedHealth Solutions, the consultant hired in 2021 to assist the hospital with revenue cycle management.

The termination notice, written by GMHA legal counsel Jeremiah Luther, was dated Nov. 3.

It stated that GMHA had reviewed the month-to-month costs of the services provided by MedHealth, the potential benefit of continuing the contract and the current capabilities of hospital staff to manage the authority's revenue cycle.

“The conclusion is two-fold. First, that GMHA's ability to manage its revenue cycle is mature enough to justify terminating the contract. Second, that the anticipated costs versus the value of the services provided by MedHealth Solutions to GMHA do not justify continuing the contract,” Luther stated.

MedHealth CEO Glenn Hermes told The Guam Daily Post that the company disagreed with GMHA's decision and is attempting to formally engage with the hospital authority to request reconsideration “because it feels that the services contract is beneficial for GMHA and good for the community.”

“MedHealth believes that it has fully performed under the contract which has resulted in a tremendous increase in collections and hospital revenue,” Hermes stated.

GMHA had agreed to pay MedHealth 12% of any dollar collected above a monthly collection baseline of $7.2 million. This baseline was taken from an average of five years before the contract was initiated.

In addition, the consultant would be compensated 30% of any unbilled, uncollected or denied claims referred to MedHealth and for which payment is obtained on behalf of GMHA.

The contract with MedHealth began in late June 2021. According to MedHealth officials, the contract hasn't been paid for at least seven months, despite gains in collections noted during that period.

According to the fiscal year 2021 audit of GMHA published by the Office of Public Accountability, collections that year totaled $98.6 million.

From the 2022 MedHealth year-end report, GMHA's additional collections for the remaining months of fiscal 2021, monthly collections over the monthly baseline of $7.2 million, totaled to about $12.2 million. This represents collections from July through September.

GMHA collected an accumulated $23.3 million more above baseline in fiscal year 2022, according to MedHealth.

Monthly increases over the baseline varied throughout the contract months, but, according to MedHealth, total monthly collections averaged to about $9.9 million per month. That is about $2.7 million above the monthly baseline, or about $324,000 in payments per month to MedHealth using the 12% payment agreement alone.

The MedHealth report did mention an agreement for a new baseline of $6.9 million, which took out $200,000 from garnishments done by the Department of Revenue and Taxation, but it's unclear when this would have applied. MedHealth's collection tracking utilized the $7.2 million per month baseline.

The consultant also conducted revenue cycle management training for GMHA.

In the termination notice, Luther stated that the contract with MedHealth was always based on a timeline that anticipated the training of GMHA staff to the point where the consultant's services were no longer necessary and that the hospital authority believed they have reached that point.

There has been some controversy surrounding the contract.

Guam resident Ken Leon Guerrero, who unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the Guam Legislature this year, filed a citizen’s complaint against the governor with the FBI. His hope was that an anti-corruption investigation under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act would be launched into the financial dealings of GMHA as it relates to the contract.

The governor's office quickly labeled the allegations as false.