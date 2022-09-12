GMHA to wait on funding to expand recruitment and decide on CIP

The Guam Legislature appropriated an additional $20 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget bill to assist with capital improvement projects and the hiring of specialist doctors at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

There are a number of specialists that the hospital would want to hire, including obstetrician-gynecologists, endocrinologists, gastroenterologists, cardiologists, neonatologists, specialty surgeons, internists, neurologists, anesthesiologists, radiologists and doctors in pulmonology/critical care, orthopedics and pediatrics.

But the funding - $5 million for the specialists - won't come immediately. The 2023 budget bill appropriates the funding out of any audited fiscal year 2022 surplus, which would normally be determined in the summer, if there would be any at all. Nonetheless, additional funds are welcomed by GMHA, which will need to be able to compete financially with other institutions to recruit in-demand doctors.

GMHA utilizes a recruiting service called Global Medical Staffing to secure physicians.

"We are always recruiting for excellent, highly-skilled providers to join the hospital. However, to successfully launch a full-scale campaign, GMHA must be able to compete with other health care facilities looking for the same doctors. To secure highly sought-after physicians, GMHA will need to be able to compete financially. To permanently fill these positions, we must be sure we can meet the financial obligation new specialists will entail. Therefore, it would be prudent for GMHA to expand our recruiting efforts on a broader scale once the funds are received," GMHA Public Information Officer Cindy Hanson stated.

The hospital authority is also waiting to receive funding before determining which capital improvement projects to support. The bulk of the additional funding, $15 million, is intended for the renovation of the hospital's labor and delivery ward or other projects, to be determined by management. This funding was initially set at $10 million and initially intended to support just the labor and delivery ward renovations, which had been a long-standing concern. The option to support other projects was included after lawmakers debated the provision in session.

According to GMHA, there are several critical projects at the hospital facility, such as ongoing HVAC system upgrades, rooftop and envelop upgrades, and expanded parking, in addition to the labor and delivery ward.

GMHA Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas had also discussed the need to address the hospital's electrical panel as a benefit for the entire facility.

"When the budget bill is approved and the funds received, GMHA will make its decision on how to allocate the money based on what will best serve the hospital as a whole," Hanson stated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said she would also look into any funding that could be used immediately to prioritize for the hospital, and explore whether Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds could be utilized as well.

The budget bill was signed by the governor Monday.

Other amendments in the measure authorize the governor to utilize unappropriated fiscal year 2022 general fund excess to pay for upward adjustments in the cost-of-living allowance for retirees and the per pupil cost for charter schools. These adjustments were supposed to be drawn from excess Section 30 funds, but the Department of Interior had announced that Guam was approved for just about $70.4 million in Section 30, whereas the budget bill projected about $75 million.

Provisions to pay for the COLA and charter school adjustments out of fiscal year 2022 excess would apply only if adjustments aren't fulfilled through Section 30.

It's unclear at this time where the COLA and charter school adjustments will be coming from, and if there might be enough funding to support those adjustments as well as the GMHA additional appropriations.