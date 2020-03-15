GMHA visitor policy changes; mayors council suspends all village events

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority emergency department is restricted to patients and staff only, officials said in COVID-19 update.
“If the admitted patient is a minor, person with a disability or otherwise requires a guardian, one visitor/caregiver will be authorized to accompany the patient. In all other patient care areas, one visitor/caregiver per patient is permitted inside the hospital facility,” the press release notes.
Additionally, GMHA is restricting viewing for the deceased to one hour.
Screening
Last week, GMHA started screening people going into the emergency room and urgent care areas.
On Sunday, officials said:
• All visitors and caregivers will undergo temperature screenings before entering the hospital.
• Persons who register temperatures of 100º Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed entrance.
• The GMHA strongly encourages any person with temperatures of 100º Fahrenheit or higher to contact their private physicians. If a primary caregiver exceeds acceptable temperatures, an alternate caregiver will need to be identified.
Mayors Council suspends events
Following the governor’s executive order declaring a public health emergency, the Mayors Council of Guam has decided to suspend all village-sponsored events and activities until further notice.
“Although there are no confirmed cases on Guam, the global threat remains high; proactive measures can mitigate community transmission,” the press release states.
“This decision also includes the suspension of requests for tables, chairs, and canopies.”
The release said residents requesting mayor’s verification or documentation from a mayor’s office should call before going into the office to allow for document preparation and to prevent large crowds and long lines.
By close of business Wednesday, March 18, public senior centers will be closed to prevent the congregation of individuals particularly susceptible to complications caused by COVID-19.
Additionally, village gyms will remain operational. However, events with more than 100 people will be prohibited.
Further guidance on social gatherings will be provided on Monday, the release stated.
These temporary suspensions are in line with Governor Leon Guerrero’s initiative to maintain a safe community, as well as the CDC’s community mitigation strategies, which can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/community-mitigation-strategy.pdf
For inquiries related to village events, contact your respective village mayor's office.
