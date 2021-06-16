Guam Memorial Hospital’s newest pediatrician hopes her experience will help bridge the gap in pediatric services on the island.

Dr. Heidi Griffiths, after a delay due to a hiring freeze, joined GMH on Monday on what the public affairs officer said is a year-long contract.

“I felt a little nervous, I have been out of training for several years now. For sure I know the medicine but this is like a new environment, new people and a new system, so I felt nervous like walking in,” Griffiths said.

That nervous feeling subsided as soon as she set foot on the pediatric floor.

“Once I got up on the pediatric floor and into the nursery and started to talk with the nurses there, I was like oh yeah, we’re going to be OK and we are going to be able to do this together,” she said.

Griffiths was six hours into her first shift on Monday when she spoke with The Guam Daily Post about her first impressions of the hospital.

She said it's too early to comment on resources needed at the hospital but said she did do some research about children’s health care on island, noting two things jumped out to her which she hopes to help improve for the island:

1. Infant mortality is a lot higher than other areas of the world and the rest of the United States.

2. Access to pediatric specialists and pediatric sub-specialists is lacking.

“That's a major thing that hopefully we can work together and improve,” said Griffiths, who intends to work with GMH to address and secure resources.

‘Great opportunity’ 1 year later

Griffiths is a native of Buffalo, New York, where she attended college and medical school. She received her undergraduate degree in biomedical sciences at the University at Buffalo.

Griffiths' pediatric training was completed at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburg and she worked at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital in the Pediatric Emergency Medicine Division as a clinical instructor before winding up on island.

“Mostly seeing sickly kids in the hospital and in the emergency room. I really like working on my skills there,” Griffiths said. “When I heard about this position I thought it’s a great chance to use all the skills that I have been wanting to build.”

Griffiths was preparing to join GMH a year ago but that was delayed.

“I was going through the process of accepting the position when there was a hiring freeze,” she said.

“I had to wait a whole year to come out to Guam. They contacted me again and said, 'Hey are you still interested?' I said heck yeah, of course I am. This sounds like a great opportunity.”

Pediatric team

In addition to the full-time pediatric staff, GMH also has a rotation of community doctors who support pediatric care at the hospital, including: Dr. Amanda del Rosario, Dr. Milliecor Fojas, Dr. Dennis A. Sarmiento and Dr. Michael Um, who is also the chair of the Joint Conference and Professional Affairs committee for the GMHA board of trustees, according to a GMH press release.

GMH public affairs officer Mia Habib, when asked about Griffith’s salary, initially responded: "We disclose all our salaries publicly on our website under the staffing pattern." She provided the link: gmha.org/transparency-center.

She later said pediatricians are typically paid $90 an hour at GMH, including Griffith. Habib said all new doctors at GMH are typically on one-year contracts subject to renewal.

Dr. Annie Bordallo, GMH associate administrator for medical services, said they’re thrilled to welcome Griffiths.

“As doctors, our No. 1 priority is our patients’ well-being and I know Dr. Griffiths will ensure our island’s youngest patients are taken care of,” Bordallo said.