Oftentimes, we get so wrapped up in taking care of kids and parents, and helping siblings and friends that we lose ourselves.

Clare Baza Calvo of Synergy Guam and Jenny Coffman of Fu’una Cultures invite Guamanians to kick off the new year with setting aside a weekend in February for themselves.

“In order to take optimal care of others, our loved ones, and business, we must first take care of ourselves, and share from the overflow,” they stated in a release. “Soulcation provides a space of healing through holistic methods of retreat, renewal, and rejuvenation for the mind, body, and soul.”

The two-day Fullmoon Soulcation 2020 will be hosted at Ritidian Eco Beach Resort and includes glamping, yoga, meditation, yoga classes, food preparation classes, plant-based cuisine and heart-to-heart connecting, as well as CHamoru chanting classes and massage therapy, the press release stated.

Calvo held a similar retreat in September. She hosted the Kundalini Soulcation Retreat at the Ritidian Eco Beach Resort.

The Synergy Studios and Synergy Wellness founder has said the beach resort offers serenity and sunshine. The natural environment allows participants to enjoy the fresh ocean breeze as they participate in various activities.

Like the Kundalini retreat, participants of the Moonlight retreat will get an opportunity to learn more about plant-based nutrition provided by Fu’una Cultures.

“Retreat, renew, and rejuvenate are key elements for healthy living,” Calvo stated in the release, noting that around the world there’s a heightened awareness of the importance of emotional and mental health. “As we witness shifts in travel and leisure interests, many are seeking ‘Wellness’ oriented classes/workshops/retreats.”

Calvo added that Guåhan - meaning ‘We have’ - is the ideal location to serve as the wellness destination of Micronesia.

The Full Moon Soulcation 2020 begins 8 a.m. Feb. 8 and continues through 6 p.m. Feb. 9. It’s $299 for the weekend or $149 for the day.